Jonathan Majors Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute, Rep Says 'He's Done Nothing Wrong'

Wendy Geller
·2 min read

"We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE

Mike Coppola/Getty
Mike Coppola/Getty

Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested Saturday in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute, according to police.

According to a statement from the NYPD given to PEOPLE, "On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors was identified by the police and was listed as charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. The victim was not identified.

A rep for Majors told PEOPLE, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Related:Jonathan Majors Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy with Issa Rae Set in New York City: 'Let's Do It'

The Texas-raised star first burst onto the scene in 2017, when he starred as activist Ken Jones in the four-part ABC limited series When We Rise, which followed the gay rights movement in 1970s San Francisco. At the time he was cast, Majors was still getting his MFA from Yale School of Drama.

Two years later, he costarred in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Majors spoke out regarding less-than-favorable Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reviews, saying that they "change how I see myself, period."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Recommended Stories

  • Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 20 at ABC, Names New Showrunner

    Grey’s Anatomy still has a pulse: ABC has renewed the hit medical drama for Season 20, TVLine has learned. In addition, the network announced that executive producer Meg Marinis will take the reins as showrunner next season, replacing the departing Krista Vernoff. The renewal extends the show’s record as the longest-running primetime medical drama in […]

  • Zachary Levi confirms original post-credits plan for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was 'thwarted'

    Levi didn't name Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson as the culprit, but there's not a long list of suspects.

  • Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested in NYC, Accused of Assault

    ReutersActor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday following a domestic dispute, authorities said.The Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was found at the scene of a reported domestic dispute after police responded to a 911 call, the NYPD told The Daily Beast in a statement. He is now charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment, according to police. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with

  • Jonathan Majors arrested on domestic violence allegations, denies any wrongdoing

    Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York today, Variety reports; the Marvel and Creed III star is currently facing allegations of domestic violence. A representative for Majors, per a statement to Variety, has denied all wrongdoing, saying, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

  • Chad nationalizes assets by oil giant Exxon, says government

    Chad is nationalizing all assets from multinational oil giant Exxon Mobil, including its hydrocarbon and exploration permits, said the government. The nationalization of a private company means that all assets are now owned by the government.

  • Eva Mendes Calls This Tightening Face Mask a ‘Facial in a Little Bottle’

    Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Eva Mendes has what every little girl dreams of: a real-life Ken doll. Literally! Her partner Ryan Gosling (our collective celebrity crush) nabbed the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, out this summer. But we’re pretty

  • 'Top Gear' Halts Filming for BBC Following Host Freddie Flintoff's On-Set Accident

    After Flintoff was injured during the show's production in December, the network announced that it would be "inappropriate to resume" filming

  • Ric Flair May Have Accidentally Revealed A Major 'WWE Raw' 30th Anniversary Spoiler

    With all due respect to Dusty Rhodes, Bobby Heenan, The Rock and a handful of other legends blessed with all-time promo abilities, most people would say Ric Flair is the greatest wrestler on the microphone ever. I’d tend to agree. He’s a riveting storyteller and a born showman. What he’s not, however, is the greatest keeper of secrets, which he once again proved this week when he seemingly blurted out what could be a pretty major spoiler for "WWE Raw’s" upcoming 30th anniversary show.

  • 'John Wick: Chapter 4' director explains the inspiration behind Scott Adkins' hulking villain

    Chad Stahelski told Insider that Scott Adkins' villain in "John Wick: Chapter 4" is a big Easter egg for action movie fans.

  • Details emerge about Denver school shooter’s death, background

    The 17-year-old student who shot two administrators at East High School on Wednesday died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a ghost gun, authorities said. He had been previously arrested for possessing such a weapon.