Jonathan Glazer’s ‘Zone Of Interest’ Oscar Speech Draws Condemnation Letter Signed By Hundreds Of Jewish Entertainment Industry Pros

Reaction continues to The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer’s acceptance speech after his film won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film this month.

About 475 Jewish show business professionals have signed a letter denouncing the filmmaker’s speech, in which he decried the “dehumanization” of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

More from Deadline

“We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination,” the letter states (read it in full in full below).

You can watch Glazer’s speech here, or read the transcript below.

Inspired loosely by Martin Amis’ 2014 novel and set outside the walls of Auschwitz during the Holocaust, the UK-produced German-language film The Zone of Interest stars Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller as Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden separated from the Nazi concentration and extermination camp by a only a short wall. What is happening on the other side is rarely hinted at.

Here is the list of signatories to the open letter, followed by the letter itself and a transcript of Glazer’s Oscarcast speech:

Eli Roth Director/Screenwriter

Michael B. Kaplan WGA

Daniel Rosenberg WGAe

Ilana Wernick WGA Writer-Producer

Jennifer Smith GMS (Guild Of Music Supervisors) Music Supervisor

Jeremy Drysdale WGA Screenwriter

Stuart Acher Director/Writer

Rochel Saks Manager

Amy Engelberg WGA

Sammy Horowitz WGA Writer

David Bickel WGA Writer/Producer

Cindy Kaplan

Ellie Kadosh Actress

Ariella Blejer WGA

Kevin Asch

Clifford J. Green WGAW Screenwriter

Jamie Denbo WGA, SAG-AFTRA CO-EP Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Mitchell Wardrobe Stylist

Jon Weinbach President, Skydance Sports

Loni Steele Sosthand WGA Writer, Producer

Bradley J. Fischer Producers Guild of America Producer

Matthew Hiltzik

Ryan Guiterman Writer-Director

Jeff Fierson PGA Producer

Jacey Stamler 705 Wardrobe Supervisor

Diego Chojkier

Neil A. Cohen

Leslie Schapira WGA Writer/Producer

Amanda Markowitz SAG/AFTRA, PGA

Matti Leshem WGA Writer, Producer

Jennifer jason leigh

Stephanie Liss WGAW, DRAMATISTS GUILD Writer

Shira Yoram Producer

Raymond Leon Roker Creator

Shira Rosenfeld Creative producer

Ross Novie DGA Director / 1st AD

Alex Horn Author and Editor

Ari Ackerman

Keetgi Kogan Steinberg WGA Writer/Producer/Showrunner

Adam Berkowitz None Manager/Producer/Strategic Advisor

Adam Rosenberg

Ben Mor DGA Director

Lisa Ullmann Producer and Social Impact

Jenn Levine Writer / Producer

Dan Signer WGA

Danna Rosenthal

Michael Malone

Bart Coleman

Dan Adler

Rakefet Abergel SAG AFTRA

Jeremy Garelick WGA/DGA

Jonathan Jakubowicz Wga Writer & Director

David Shore WGAW DGA

Ron Rappaport WGA

Elon Gold WGA SAG/AFTRA Comedian/Actor/Writer

Jay Kogen wga, dga, sag-aftra WRITER/Producer/Director

Dana Min Goodman

Jeff Rake WGA Writer/Showrunner

Mimi Steinberg Writer/producer

Golan Ramraz writer/producer

Brett Gursky Writer / Director / Producer

Ron West Thruline Entertainment

Jennifer Maisel WGA Playwright/Screenwriter

Alan R. Cohen WGA

Bob Bookman

David Kendall WGA/DGA

Michael Glouberman

Gregg Simon DGA Director

Shaked Berenson pga

A.M. Driver SAG

John Altman

Gary Barber Spyglass Media Group

Leo Pearlman

Ari Frenkel SAG Actor / Filmmaker

Sepideh Makabi Director

Joe Pearlman

Danny Manus Writer, Script Consultant

Marni Flans

Mark Moskowitz Producer

Nick Greene SAG

Avi Liberman SAG/Aftra

Wendy Engelberg WGA

Jeremy Elice Writer

Hope Levy Sag Aftra Actress

David Renzer Creative Community for Peace

Bob Kushell WGA

Jeremy Aluma SDC Theatre Director & Producer

Nathan Firer

Becky Tahel PGA, SAG-E Producer, Writer, Actress

Kevin Bright DGA Producer/Director

Joel Michaely

Samuel Franco WGA

Shani Atias SAG AFTRA Actress

David Abrookin

Tamar Simon BAFTA Film Distributor and Publicist

David Kohan WGA Writer-Producer

Gil Goldschein

D.M. Harring WGA

Zusha Goldin Celebrity Photographer

Lee Broda SAG AND PGA Producer and actress

Guri Weinberg SAG/AFTRA Actor

Eli Steele Producer

David Price TV Academy Executive Producer

Jeff Handel

Howard Rosenman SAGAFTRA MOVIE & TV PRODUCER

Julianna Margulies SAG-AFTRA Actor

Michael Sobel

Lisa Edelstein SAG/AFTRA, DGA, WGA Actor, director, writer

Sami Kolko SAG AFTRA Actor / Producer

Jennifer Shakeshaft SAG Self

Traci Szymanski

Robert Lantos PGA Producer

Lee Trink

Bill Freiberger WGA Writer

Tiffany Haimof Wasserman / Senior Director, Business Affairs

Scott Rosenbaum

Sari Sanchez SAG-AFTRA Actor/ Writer

Michael Konyves

Jeff Astrof WGA Writer/Showrunner

Claudine Jakubowicz Film Producer

Michael Diamond Talent Manager / MGMT Entertainment

Salvador Litvak

Michael Borkow WGA

Michael Pelmont Manager

Josh Silver Personal manager

Alex Lebovici Producer

Rob Lee PGA

Alex Foster

Annie Wood WGA/SAG/AFTRA Actor/Writer/Artist

Noa Tishby SAG Author

Mandana Dayani

Mitchell Akselrad WGA

Robyn Bluestone

Adam Goldworm Manager/Producer

Seth Fisher

Caitlin Gold Producer

Aaron Erol Ozlevi Director

Seth Kurland WGA Writer/Producer

Jonathan Herman WGA

Fred Raskin ACE Film Editor

Gabriela Tscherniak DGA Director

Sophie Kargman DGA Director

Joel H. Cohen WGA

Mikhail Nayfeld Heroes and Villains Entertainment

Daniel Lehrer WGA Writer

Susan Rudick SAG-AFTRA Actor

Jeremy Lehrer-Graiwer WGA Writer

Danny Weiss WGA

Eric Tuchman WGA writer-producer

Mark Reisman WGA

Lanie Siegel

Karen Morse WGA Screenwriter

Jason A. Kessler WGA Screenwriter

Michael Rapaport Actor/Disruptor

Daniel Grindlinger WGA Writer

Phyllis Strong WGA

Tamara Becher-Wilkinson WGA

Barbara Garshman WGAE Garshman Productions LLV

Joshua Katz WGA

Ariel Vromen DGA FilmMaker

Alyssa Hill WGA Screenwriter

Inon Shampanier WGA

Jessica Leventhal WGA

Scott Rosenfelt WGA, DGA Writer/Producer/Director

Fernando Szew

Adam Newman

Michal Schick

Adam Waltuch TelevisaUnivision

Bess Kargman DGA Director

Joelle Boucai WGA

Jill Kargman WGA/SAG

Jodi Lieberman Talent Manager

Jeremy Garelick dga / wga

Aaron Fishman DGA Producer / Director

Rob Kutner WGA Writer-Producer

Joe Weisberg

Jason Newman Manager / Untitled Entertainment

Joel Fields WGA

Dena Waxman Executive Producer / Writer

Matt Ritter SAG Screenwriter/Producer/Actor

Max Jacoby

Keith Eisner WGA Showrunner

Stacy Sarner The Walt Disney Company

Ziba Terrio

Keren Hantman 1st AD

Ariel Nishli

Ally Shuster Agent

Bruce Burger Music Producer and Recording Artist, RebbeSoul

Melissa Zukerman

Gail Berman PGA Producer

Alex Meitner

David Haring

Pam Reynolds AMPAS / Executive branch Amazon MGM Studios

Marc Guggenheim WGA, DGA, PGA, Animation Guild Writer/Producer

JJ Adler Dga Director

Nancy Spielberg Producer

M.J. Kang WGA, SAG-AFTRA Writer, Actor

Oren Safdie WGA ST. OLAF COLLEGE

Paul A Mendelson WGGB Screenwriter and author

Stacey Tenenbaum CSA

Jonny Caplan WGA Impossible Media

David Grae WGA

Jonathan Baruch

Barry Schkolnick WGA Writer/Producer/Creator

Marty Adelstein PGA Tomorrow Studios

Menachem Silverstein Comedian

David Zabel WGA

Simcha Jacobovici Filmmaker

Scott Kaufman

Debra Messing SAG/AFTRA Actor/Producer

Barbie Kligman WGA

Brett Gelman Actor and Writer

Peter Lenkov WGA

Carl Schwaber SAG-AFTRA

Mark Feuerstein SAG, DGA, WGA Actor

Josie Davis SAG/AFTRA

Deena Stern Entertainment Marketing Executive

Steven E Gordon 839 and 800 Director Wild Canary

Alex Anhalt Sugar23

Rabbi Steve Leser Wilshire Boulevard Temple

Leonard Dick

Geoffrey Cantor SAG-AFTRA Actor

Tara Strong SAG/ACTRA Actress

Rona Geller

Alida Michql AEA

Susan Rovner

Laurie Seidman Producers Guild Producer

Andrew Stearn PGA Producer

Batia Parnass SAG AFTRA

Lynn Harris PGA:AMPAS Producer

Roger Kumble WGA

Robert Rovner WGA Writer/Producer

Jared Sleisenger

David Brandes WGA writer

Yuval David SAGAFTRA, AEA Actor, Director, Journalist

Kate Cohen DGA, PGA Producer/Director

Eric Feig Entertainment Attorney

Laurie Israel WGA, TAG

Jessica Switch PGA Producer

Ari Arad

Melissa Byer WGA

Rebecca Mall CMO

Lynn Roth WGA, DGA Writer/Director/Producer

Eric Fineman

Jonny Umansky WGA Screenwriter

Daniella Rabbani SAG AFTRA AEA Actor

Franklyn Gottbetter DGA Producer

Adam Friedman Creative Artists Agency

Jaime Becker

Yahm Steinberg Actor

Steven Marmalstein WGA

Lana Melman Authors Guild Writer

Chuck Slavin SAG-AFTRA Actor

Matthew Salsberg wga writer producer

Avram Butch Kaplan DGA Jamsea Productions, Inc

Jack Plotnick SAG/AFTRA Actor

Stephen Levinson WGA-E

Sheer Aviram Actress / Writer / Director

Benjamin Gober

Evan Silver DGA Director / Writer

Dan Marshall SAG-AFTRA

Justin Arnold SAG-AFTRA Actor

Aviva Pressman AEA, SAG

Hannah Tuber

Nancy Cohen WGA Writer/Producer

Rachel Kamerman Art Directors Guild local #800

James Beaman SAG/AFTRA Actor/Writer

Jeff Greenberg Gersh

Miranda Bailey Sag – pga – academy member Cold iron pictures

Ariyela Wald-Cohain CDG 892 COSTUME DESIGNER

Pamela Davis WGA

Paul Weitzman Literary Agent

Seth Rudetsky Sag/Aftra, WGA East Actor, radio host, writer, musician

Bruce Goldstein The Cat in Manhattan

Dave Chameides Local 600 and DGA Camera Operator

Brian Liebman

Dan Birnbaum

Jonah Platt WGA, SAG

Tamar Pelzig

Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick CSA Casting Director

Victoria Gordon

Kadia Saraf SAG and WGA-E Actor and Writer

Diane Robin Sag

Allan Spielman MEMBER OF RETRO69, WOODTSOCK TRIBUTE MUSICIAN AND COMPOTER DEVELOPER

Heshy Rosenwasser Musician and songwriter / The Hesh Inc.

Tiffany Lo WGA

Jamie Bialkower

George Gallagher SAG-AFTRA

Sam Sandak WGA Writer / Producer

Geoff Silverman Producers the Cartel Literary Management

Terry Serpico SAG AFTRA, WGAE Actor, Writer,Director

Jaime Eliezer Karas DGA

Lev L. Spiro DGA Director

Joey Jupiter-Levin SAG/Aftra Fi-Core Actress

Rhonda Price

Rod Lurie DGA, WGA

Gail Katz PGA Producer

Michael Berns WGA Writer/Producer

Yuri Rutman SAG

Cory Richman Manager / Liebman Entertainment

Michael Lewis Agent

Rachel Seymour

Melissa Rosenberg WGA Showrunner

Alex Litvak WGA Writer

Noam Ash Writer, actor

Jan Oxenberg WGA

Amy Sherman-Palladino WGA / DGA Writer/director/producer

Rosser Goodman PGA Circle Content

Yael Swerdlow Video Game Industry CEO/Founder Maestro Games SPC

David N. Weiss WGA Writer-Director

Ben Younger WGA/DGA

Margrit Polak Talent Manager

Rina Mimoun WGA

Patrick Moss WGA

Micky Levy WGA Writer/Director

David Lipper SAG Actor, writer, director, producer

Samantha Ettus Founder, 2024 New Voices

Ben Levin LINK Entertainment

Carolyn Newman

Hannah Louise Shearer WGAw Writer

Gail Goldberg CSA Casting Director

Rebecca Thomas Agent

Alissa Vradenburg

Po Kutchins Showrunner

Jonathan Prince WGA, DGA, SAG

Howard Michael Gould Writer

Melissa Center Actor, Filmmaker

Judy Gols Sag/Aftra, WGA, Actors Equity

Cameron Curtis

Maya Lasry

Shir Samari

Avital Levy

Sarah Afkami WGA Writer

Alon Aranya

Sam Feuer SAG/AFTRA Actor/Producer

Bruce Resnikoff

Ori Elon Shtisel Screenwriter

Jeremy Padow Screenwriter

Deborah Marcus

Betsy Borns WGAW Writer/Producer

Craig Singer p.g.a. Producer

Judie Aronson SAG-AFTRA

Beth Milstein WGAW Writer

Frederic Richter

Jerry Weil SAG-AFTRA Actor

Dena Roth Ampas Set decorator

Rachel Kaplan PGA

Asher Weinberger

Scott Mitchell Rosenberg CEO, Platinum Studios Inc.

Marci Liroff AMPAS Intimacy Coordination

Leslie Belzberg AMPAS, PGA Self Employed

Adam Kulbersh

Sharon Bialy CSA, Academy of Motion Pictures Member Casting Director

Michael Auerbach

Sharon Lieblein CSA, teamsters local 399 Casting Director

Sharona Beck

Daniel Kaufman DGA Director

Mark Pellegrino SAG Actor

Limor Gott Producer

Anna April-Ross

Ophira Dagan Producer

Hank Steinberg WGA / DGA Writer / Director / Producer

Rabbi David Wolpe Sinai Temple/ Harvard U

Estelle Lasher

Erez Rosenberg Attorney / Partner at Jackoway Austen et al

Natalie Shampanier WGA

Jarred Weisfeld Publishing

Carmi Zlotnik

Tovah Feldshuh SAG-AFTRA-EQUITY ACTOR

Rotem Alima Executive Producer

Scott Melrose Talent Agent

Dan Kaufman VFX Supervisor/VFX Producer

Moran Atias SAG Actress producer

Emmanuelle Chriqui Sag Actor

Barbara Lazaroff ASID Commercial designer, restaurateur, businesswoman

Iddo Goldberg SAG Actor

Esther Netter

Jordan Roberts SAG-AFTRA Actor & Producer, Content Creator

Jay Shore

Shanni Suissa CEO, Jews Talk Justice

Scott Levine DGA Producer

Andrea cayton

Vincent LeGrow

Art Levitt Self

Aliza J. Sokolow

Chava Floryn Filmmaker/Actress Twin Rose Media

Rami Rivera Frankl DGA

Barbara Heller SAG Actor writer producer

Shauna Perlman Agent

Jeremy Goldscheider Producer

Jonathan Rosen

Ken Hertz Hertz Lichtenstein Young & Polk

Lea Porter The Beverly Hills Estates

Lorin Green

Ginette Rhodes SAG AFTRA AEA

Sue Steinberg

Jodi Fleisher SAG/Aftra Actor

Kimberly Wallis SAG/AFTRA Actor

Avital Onn Shachar Business Affairs

Odeya Rush

Stella Evans Self

Craig Emanuel Entertainment Executive

Elyssa Nicole Trust

David S. Rosenthal WGA

Loris Kramer Lunsford Producer

Kory Lunsford Producer

Dani Menkin

Rabbi Marvin Hier

Allison Lahav

Raphael Margules

Micha Liberman 700 editors guild Owner Mind Meld Arts

Shep Rosenman Attorney

Lee Weinberg Weinberg Gonser LLP

Josh Schaer WGA TV writer / producer

John Fogelman

Montana Tucker

Lori Alan SAG-AFTRA Actress/producer/writer

Melissa Greenspan Sag-aftra

Ross Greenberg

Bruce Franklin DGA Producer

Howard Reichman Producer/director

Spencer Berman Producer

David Fury WGA/DGA/SAG-AFTRA Round Swamp Entertainment

Rinat Arinos

Wendy Sachs WGA Director/Producer

Elin Hampton WGA/SAG-AFTRA Round Swamp Entertainment

Andrea Barros Retired

Linda Burstyn WGA

Rabbi Yonah Bookstein

Marcus J Freed SAG-e

Bonnie Greenberg Music supervisor/producer/professor

Shie Rozow Motion Picture Editors Guild Composer, Music Editor

Dan Redfeld AFM Local 47 Composer

Omri Lahav

Lior Rosner ASCAP Rosner Music Inc.

Eitan Chitayat Creative Director

Robin Lippin Local 399 and CSA casting director

Jason Venokur WGA

Saul Blinkoff

Joanie Leeds Recording Academy

Jeffrey Braer Former SAG/AFTRA Independent Writer/Producer & Theme Park Developer

Rena Strober Sag-Aftra Actor

Liron Artzi

Ariella Noveck

Gary Gilbert Gilbert Films

Leah Gottfried

Brian Frazer

Daniel Alcheh SCL

Debi Pomerantz

Amy Straus WGA Writer

Inbal B. Lessner ACE Executive Producer/Editor

Ivan Menchell Writers Guild Writer/Producer

Mark Schiff

Jon Polk

Rahman Daneshgar Retired

Sam Wasserman Producers Guild, Academy of Television Producer

Caryn Osofsky SAG SAG actress and director

Andrew Avner

David Kekst

Ben Cosgrove CEO, Leviathan Productions

Hawk Koch PGA, DGA, AMPAS Producer

Julie D. Holman WIFT Independent film, Director, writer, and producer

Michael Robertson Moore

Jamie Elman SAG, WGA YidLife Crisis

Robert Kaplan

Jo LaMond WGA Self

Benjamin Rapoport

Jacob Fenton UTA Agent

Natalie Marciano President/ Producer

Carin Sage EVP, Feature Film, Skydance Prods

Tracy-Ann Oberman Actor

Lawrence Bender Producer

Amy Pascal Producer

Sherry Lansing Producer

Doug Mankoff Producer

STATEMENT FROM JEWISH HOLLYWOOD PROFESSIONALS



We are Jewish creatives, executives and Hollywood professionals.



We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination.



Every civilian death in Gaza is tragic. Israel is not targeting civilians. It is targeting Hamas. The moment Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders, is the moment this heartbreaking war ends. This has been true since the Hamas attacks of October 7th.



The use of words like “occupation” to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years, and has been recognized as a state by the United Nations, distorts history.



It gives credence to the modern blood libel that fuels a growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States, and in Hollywood. The current climate of growing antisemitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place which will always take us in, as no state did during the Holocaust depicted in Mr. Glazer’s film.



Jonathan Glazer: Thank you so much. I’m going to read, I’m afraid.



Thank you to the Academy for this honor and to our partners A24 Films for access and Polish Film Institute, to the Stead Museum for their trust and guidance, to my producers, actors, collaborators.



All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say look what they did then, but rather look what we do now.



Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present. Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.



Whether the victims of October — whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist? Alexandria, the girl who glows in the film as she did in life, chose to. I dedicate this to her memory and her resistance. Thank you.

Variety first posted the news on the open letter.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.