Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure’s Pledge About “Traditional Marriage”

Jonathan Bennett is proud to be a part of the Hallmark family.



After Candace Cameron Bure noted in a recent interview that the Great American Family network—where the Full House alum is a chief creative officer—"will keep traditional marriage at the core," the actor weighed in on the comment.



"I'm just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie," Jonathan—who married Jaymes Vaughan earlier this year—exclusively told E! News on the Welcome to Chippendales red carpet. "I'm just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that's making these movies for everyone, because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone."



As for what else viewers should expect from Jonathan's latest movie, The Holiday Sitter, which premieres on Hallmark Dec. 11?



"It is the funniest movie with so much heart and so much humor," he shared. "And I think the audience is gonna flip out."

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channels 2021 Christmas Movies

But his upcoming holiday movie isn't the only television event that's on the radar since Welcome to Chippendales (which hits Hulu on Nov. 22) hits a little close to home, considering Jonathan's husband Jaymes is a former Chippendales host.

Getty Images

And if you're wondering what that's like, the Mean Girls alum chalked their marriage up to a dream.



"Being married to the former host of the Chippendales is like that fantasy you have when you're like, growing up and you're like, ‘Oh, I'm gonna marry a Chippendale one day,' and then you actually do it," Jonathan said. "It's a very weird feeling. But also, I think it gets very funny because if you look in the history book of who would Aaron Samuels marry when he gets older, a Chippendale? It's perfect. Oh, it's brilliant."