Fans think Joe Jonas changed the lyrics to this Jonas Brothers song to support Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas just showed support for his friend Taylor Swift by changing the lyrics to a song the Jonas Brothers wrote about the pair’s breakup more than a decade ago.

On Saturday, a fan shared a video of the Jonas Brothers performing the song “Much Better” on stage at their Friday show in Las Vegas. In the video, Jonas sings the opening lines to the song as, “I got a rep for breaking hearts / Now I’m cool with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I’m not bitter.” The original lyrics, which seemingly refer to Swift’s debut album hit “Teardrops on My Guitar,” include the line, “Now I’m done with superstars.”

Fans on Twitter loved the reference. One tweeted , “I AM A PROUD CHILD OF DIVORCE I LOVE YOU MOM AND DAD @taylorswift13 @joejonas.” Another added , “Why was I not in Las Vegas when Joe Jonas sang and repented for his Taylor Swift diss track ??” A third tweeted , “YES!!! we live that joe and taylor are friends now.”

Jonas and Swift dated in 2008 before going their separate ways later that year. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that year, Swift claimed Jonas broke up with her on the phone .

"When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful," she told DeGeneres of the split at the time. "And when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 and apologized for the comment, calling it "too much."

"I was 18," the Valentine's Day actress admitted. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, just teenage stuff there."

The Jonas Brothers released “Much Better” off their 2009 album Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, which was rumored to be about Jonas’ new romance with Camilla Belle. In 2010, fans speculated that the Grammy winner reacted to the Jonas Brothers’ song with the track “Better Than Revenge,” which many believe to be about the When a Stranger Calls actress dating Jonas after their public breakup.

Now, however, Jonas and Swift are on great terms, and have been for years. Fans noticed the two appeared to be friendly again when the DNCE singer dated Swift’s good friend Gigi Hadid for several months in 2015, and the two were spotted hanging out as a group with Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

More recently, the Jonas Brothers showed their support for Swift's plan to re-record all her old albums, making fans beg for a collaboration on social media.

The Miss Americana subject also seemingly hinted that she sent Jonas — who became a father for the first time in 2020 — a baby gift in her 2020 Folklore song "Invisible String."

Speaking with her co-writer Aaron Dessner in a Disney+ special about the making of Folklore, she recalled of "Invisible String," “I remember I wrote it right after I sent an ex a baby gift. I was just like, ‘Man, life is great. This is a full signifier that life is great.’”