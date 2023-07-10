Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady 'waited until after' his fiancée gave birth to accuse him of 'emotional abuse'

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady pose together three days after he allegedly sent her controlling text messages. (Photo: AP)

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady opened up more about why she publicly accused the actor of being "emotionally abusive" during their relationship.

Over the weekend, Brady, a pro surfer and law student, shared various alleged text messages between her and Hill in which The Wolf of Wall Street star criticized her for posting pictures in a bathing suit. Hill supposedly said she couldn't surf with men and laid out other "boundaries" for their "romantic partnership." (Yahoo Entertainment has been unable to confirm the validity of the messages and a rep for Hill did not immediately respond.)

Hill, 39, and Brady, 26, began dating in 2021 and split last year. The actor recently welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Olivia Millar — and Brady said that's part of the reason she's sharing her experience.

Here's what's going on.

Brady purposefully waited to release the alleged messages

Brady said she didn't want to come forward while Millar was pregnant.

"I didn't want her to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn't know what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, like, physically and everything," Brady said in a voice memo posted to her to her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Brady explained that while "the timing can seem bad," she has good intentions.

"I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her," Brady shared.

The surfer added, "I waited until she had her baby so I knew they were physically not impacted by me sharing this s*** and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby, which she birthed and she created."

What did the supposed texts say, exactly?

In the messages Brady shared, "Jonah" (per her contacts) asked her to stop modeling and not have "boundaryless inappropriate relationships with men." He purportedly suggested she end "friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful." It appears that specific text is from December 2021.

Brady released a message she sent back, including a list of "all the posts I removed from my page." Hill apparently responded, "good start."

Brady insinuated the actor is a "narcissistic misogynist."

Has Hill responded?

No, the Oscar-nominated star has not publicly addressed the allegations. In August 2022, Hill deleted social media and said he'd be taking a break from promoting any projects due to 20 years of anxiety attacks.

"I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety," Hill's statement read in part, noting he's "hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

This is not the actor's only controversy

Hill launched his satirical clothing line, Meaningful Existence, earlier this year, and people were quick to notice some ironic merchandise for sale. There's an "emotional baggage tote" that reads, "Complete Unrelenting Control." (It can be yours for $30.) "Complete Unrelenting Control" appears to be the brand's tagline and it appears on various apparel items. In light of Brady's revelations, the streetwear slogan is now being seen as questionable by some critics.