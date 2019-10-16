Jonah Hill No Longer Circling ‘The Batman’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill is no longer in talks to play the villain in Warner Bros’ reboot of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Essentially, talks broke down, which happens on big pics like these. We originally broke the news that Hill was in talks to play a villain in the movie, either Riddler or Penguin. We understand Warners is eyeing new candidates already for one of those roles in the Matt Reeves-directed DC movie.

We heard that there was interest from the production in Seth Rogen for the role of the Penguin, however, but I hear no offers or talks occurred.

The current cast in addition to Pattinson includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021.

Mattson Tomlin and Reeves co-wrote the script for The Batman. Dylan Clark and Reeves produce. Michael E. Uslan is executive producer. Production begins in January in London.

Hill made his feature directorial debut with last year’s A24 movie Mid90s. He was Oscar-nominated for supporting acting roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. Hill’s global box office credits have amassed $5.8 billion with such pics as the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, The Lego Movie pics and the 21 and 22 Jump Street pics.

