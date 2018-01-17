Jonah Hill and Joaquin Phoenix unrecognisable in trailer for new Gus Van Sant movie

This is Jonah Hill and Joaquin Phoenix as you’ve never seen them before.

The pair are bringing the hair in the first trailer for Gus Van Sant’s new comedy-drama Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot.

Based on the memoir of the same name by the late cartoonist, artist and musician John Callahan, Phoenix plays Callahan, who became a quadriplegic following a car accident when he was 21.

The film is set to have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this week.

The synopsis goes like this:

“John Callahan has a lust for life, a knack for off-color jokes, and a drinking problem. When an all-night bender ends in a catastrophic car accident, John wakes up to the reality of being confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. In his journey back from rock bottom, his honesty and wicked sense of humor turn out to be his saving grace, as he makes friends with an oddball AA group, finds that love is not beyond his reach, and develops a talent for drawing irreverent and sometimes shocking cartoons.”

Callahan became a cartoonist after his accident, learning to draw using a pen clutched between both hands and his own inky black humour.

His often controversial work was published in the longstanding alternative newspaper Willamette Week over 27 years, up to his death in 2010.

He railed against those who would denounce his humour.

“My only compass for whether I’ve gone too far is the reaction I get from people in wheelchairs, or with hooks for hands,” he once told the New York Times. “Like me, they are fed up with people who presume to speak for the disabled. All the pity and the patronizing. That’s what is truly detestable.”

The movie will be released by Amazon Studios on May 11.

