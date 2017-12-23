Jonah Hill’s brother, Jordan Feldstein, dies aged 40

He was also the manager of Maroon 5.

The brother of Hollywood star Jonah Hill, Jordan Feldstein, has died aged 40.

Feldstein – longtime manager of pop band Maroon 5 – died unexpectedly on Friday, according to a family statement.

They told the Associated Press that Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath.

Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5's manager, and the founder and CEO of Career Artist Management (Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s and Chromeo) and brother to actor Jonah Hill, died of a heart attack at his home on Friday night. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/I8Pb0MvOVy — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) December 23, 2017

He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.

Feldstein was chief executive and founder of Career Artist Management and has managed Adam Levine-fronted Maroon 5 for 15 years.

His sister is Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein.

He also counted Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke among his clients.