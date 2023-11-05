Jon Voight slams daughter Angelina Jolie for her anti-Israel stance: 'I'm so disappointed'

Jon Voight said he was "disappointed" with his daughter Angelina Jolie's anti-Israel stance.

"This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks, it can't be civil now," Voight said.

Jolie called for a ceasefire in Gaza in an Instagram post last week.

Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight said he was "disappointed" in his daughter's anti-Israel stance over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel.

Jolie has shared two social media posts in the last week about the conflict.

In her first post, Jolie cited her longtime work with the United Nations supporting refugees and wrote that her "focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context."

She added that while "what happened in Israel is an act of terror," it "cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza."

In a later post, which featured a photo appearing to show a recent Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, she wrote that Gaza was "fast becoming a mass grave" as a result of Israel's airstrikes and that "the world watches" as "millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished." More than 9,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict so far, the Gaza Health Ministry has said.

Voight shared a video in response to his daughter's comments to both X and Instagram, which he captioned: "Truth and lies."

Sitting in front of an American flag, Voight said: "I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths," he said.

"This is about destroying the history of God's land — the Holy Land — the land of the Jews. This is justice for God's children of the holy land," he continued. "The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks, it can't be civil now."

The "Midnight Cowboy" actor also denounced Hamas' October 7 terrorist attacks, saying: "Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents," adding: "These animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians."

Voight was raised Catholic but said on "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Fox News in 2018 that he felt he had a "real responsibility" to stand up to antisemitism dut to his childhood exposure to a Jewish community in Scarsdale, New York.

He added that he believed Palestinians had not been "neglected" over the years and had "been given huge infusions of money, that they didn't share with the people. They made weapons instead, for their rage."

Before signing off his video, Voight urged people to "recognize that Hamas" was "destroying their own people, not Israel."

