'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer apologizes for 'terrible analogy' after comparing restaurant workers to hungry dogs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Nightclub & Bar Media Group President, host and Co-Executive Producer of the Spike television show "Bar Rescue" Jon Taffer speaks during the G.R.O.W. - Guest Reaction Opportunity Window panel at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners on April 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Jon Taffer is apologizing for his “terrible analogy” about restaurant workers.

The Bar Rescue host came under fire this week for comments he made on Fox News about restaurant workers who are not returning to their jobs and instead collecting enhanced unemployment benefits.

“I had a friend in the military who trains military dogs,” Taffer said in conversation with Laura Ingraham. “They only feed a military dog at night, because a hungry dog is an obedient dog. Well, if we are not causing people to be hungry to work, then we’re providing them with all the meals they need sitting at home.”

Last year, restaurant workers were laid off en masse due to closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, and since then, many have decided not to return for a slew of reasons, including health concerns and low wages .

Following criticism, Taffer took to Twitter to walk back his comments, writing across two tweets, “Regarding an interview I did yesterday, I want to sincerely apologize for using a terrible analogy in reference to the unemployment situation. That was not my intention and I greatly regret it. My comment was an unfortunate attempt to express a desire for our lives to return to normal. I recognize this has been a challenging year for everyone, and I am eager for the hospitality industry to come back stronger than ever.”

It wasn’t just Taffer’s comments that drew ire from followers, however. Many were angered that he criticized restaurant workers when his LLC accepted a PPP loan from the government during the pandemic, totaling more than $60,000.

Others saw the apology as merely a way to save face.

“You regret it because it will affect you financially,” one user tweeted. “Loved your show but I didn't know you were like this.”

Another added, “No more Bar Rescue for me. Comparing poor people to dogs that need to be hungrier. SMH. No apology from you accepted.”

A third wrote, “Broke my heart man. I always enjoyed your show.but you knew what you said and words on an app can’t make up for that. Now your ‘dog’ is starving and you have to deal with the consequences of your words.”

Still, others came to Taffer’s defense, with one Twitter user writing, “No one is perfect and you are an amazing person!! Don’t let hateful comments bother you. Most people wouldn’t even apologize so I applaud you for doing so.”