Jon Stewart rips ‘nonstop penis-to-penis coverage’ of Trump hush money trial

NEW YORK — Leave it to Jon Stewart to put Donald Trump’s hush money trial into a very unique perspective.

The Emmy Award-winning funnyman ripped the obsessive media coverage of testimony from porn star Stormy Daniels during the former president’s New York City court proceedings this week.

“It has been another big week of wall-to-wall, nonstop penis-to-penis coverage of Donald Trump’s trial,” Stewart said in the opening monologue of “The Daily Show” on Thursday. “The ubiquitous coverage is numbing, fading into televised wallpaper with insight that only occasionally crackles through.”

Stewart openly mocked CNN’s reporting about Trump allegedly greeting Daniels in his Lake Tahoe hotel suite wearing “satin or silk pajamas.”

“WHICH?! I need to know!” he exclaimed.

Stewart also cracked on another report about how sex in the missionary position came up during trial this week: “No wonder Trump has locked up the Evangelical voting bloc….Tell us more.”

Regarding MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell mentioning that Trump was “not wearing a condom …” during his tryst with Daniels, Stewart said he had reached his limit.

Nearly a decade after departing the desk of the late-night talk show, Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” on Feb. 12.

He was initially announced to host the series on Monday nights in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.