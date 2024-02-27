Jon Stewart Gives His Solution for Israel-Hamas Peace on ‘Daily Show’

Jon Stewart opened his third return episode of The Daily Show by noting his first two episodes generated some controversy, so this week he was going to tackle … the Israel–Hamas war. And during the course of his monologue, Stewart offered a sincere idea for solving the crisis.

First, the host delved into the current situation, which has seen Israel bombing Gaza in its efforts to eradicate Hamas following the terror group’s Oct. 7 surprise attack. Stewart particularly condemned Israel, which has come under widespread criticism for its campaign that’s resulted in thousands of civilian deaths and widespread hardship in Gaza.

“You’re planning to eliminate Hamas by destroying all of Gaza?” Stewart said. “[Hamas is] an idea. Do you have a bomb that kills ideas? I mean, how long would it even take to bomb the shit out of an idea?”

Regarding the Biden administration pushing Israel to be more careful, Stewart mocked, “‘Could you please be more careful when you’re bombing?’ It’s good advice. But couldn’t the United States have told Israel that when we gave them all the bombs? They’re our bombs! It’s like your coke dealer coming in with an eight ball and going, ‘Don’t stay up all night.'”

As for Hamas, Stewart played a clip of a leader of the group declaring Israel must be “removed.”

“So Israel, the United States, the United Nations, the Arab nations — no one seems to be incentivized to stop the suffering of the innocent people in this region,” Stewart concluded.

Then Stewart offered his own plan for peace in the region. Well, Stewart actually proposed three plans, but the first two were jokes. His third idea was sincere and it went like this: “Heaven forbid, I actually think this last one could work. Starting now, no preconditions, no earned trust, no partners for peace: Israel stops bombing, Hamas releases the hostages. The Arab countries who claim Palestine as their top priority come in and form a demilitarized zone between Israel and a free Palestinian state. The Saudis Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Jordan — they all form like a NATO arrangement guaranteeing security for both sides. Obviously, they won’t call it NATO. It’s the Middle East Treaty Organization — METO. Obviously, I have not worked out the exact verbiage, but anything is better than the cluster cycle we have now. Because honestly, what is the alternative?”

Stewart then hosted two Middle East experts who agreed his idea has merit, but also detailed the complications and difficulties with such a proposal.

Stewart has been back on The Daily Show for three weeks — hosting Mondays through the presidential election — and his first episode delivered the late night show’s highest ratings in several years.

