Jon Stewart Dismantles Donald Trump's New Catchphrase

Donald Trump’s fear-mongering over immigration and attacks on President Joe Biden received the treatment from Jon Stewart on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

Republican front-runner Trump has recently taken to linking the name of his likely 2024 election rival Biden with the term “migrant crime.” He now refers to what he calls “Biden migrant crime” as “Bigrant crime.”

“It’s a portmanteau,” Stewart mockingly declared.

But the comedian admitted he wasn’t “completely sold” on Trump’s word.

“It really just sounds like a migrant who’s open to crossing either border,” he joked.

