Jon Hamm weds, new Julian Sands development and more pop culture news you missed this weekend

Over the weekend, hikers in California's Mt. Baldy area found human remains near where actor Julian Sands, left, went missing in January. Also, Jon Hamm, right, said "I do" to Anna Osceola — in the very spot they shot the Mad Men finale. (Photos: Getty Images)

We get it: Your weekends are busy. Consider this a cheat sheet to help bring you up to speed on the entertainment news you might have missed.

Jon Hamm got married

Don Draper is off the market. The Mad Men star Hamm married actress Anna Osceola, whom he met shooting the finale of the AMC series in 2015, on Saturday.

Authorities revealed a development in the search for actor Julian Sands

Hikers in California's Mt. Baldy area found human remains amid renewed searches for the British actor, who disappeared in January.

Patti LaBelle had teleprompter snafu during Tina Turner tribute at BET Awards

The songstress was hit with technical difficulties during her highly-anticipated tribute to Turner at Sunday's show, but powered through. Also, Busta Rhymes teared up collecting the lifetime achievement award, and Migos's Quavo and Offset had a surprise reunion to honor Takeoff.

Glastonbury got emotional — and heated

The famed British music festival saw Dave Grohl duetting with his teen daughter; Lewis Capaldi being supported by fans as he struggled to sing; Rick Astley taking on the Smiths; and Rina Sawayama calling out Matty Healy. Britney Spears fans were disappointed she wasn't Elton John's surprise guest.

MrBeast claims he declined Titan invite

The Titan update we didn't see coming: In a tweet on Sunday, YouTube sensation MrBeast revealed that he was invited to view the Titanic wreckage aboard the ill-fated submersible, but opted against going.

Taylor Swift brought back "Dear John" — and told fans to play nice

The last time Swift re-released a song about a famous ex, Jake Gyllenhaal had to switch off his Insta comments. John Mayer — the rumored inspiration for Swift's newly re-recorded 2010 hit "Dear John" — can rest easy, however; performing the song for the first time in 11 years on Saturday, Swift asked fans to exercise "kindness" online and not "defend" her against any ex.

Miles Morales made it rain

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reclaimed the top box office spot, while fellow superhero flick The Flash floundered.

Sleepless in Seattle turned 30

Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the beloved Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan rom-com. Find out why it remains such a classic, and try not to feel too old while computing little Jonah's age today.

Kravis had a "gender reveal"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker used a drum kit and some blue streamers to reveal that they're having a baby boy.

Sarah Ferguson shared her breast cancer diagnosis

The duchess, former wife of Prince Andrew, has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with "an early form of breast cancer."