Jon Hamm to voice Boba Fett in Star Wars anthology audiobook

Jon Hamm is lending his voice to one of the most notorious bounty hunters in the galaxy.

Star Wars and Del Rey Books have revealed the cast of the upcoming audiobook From a Certain Point of View, a collection of 40 stories in celebration of the original film’s 40th anniversary.

In addition to Hamm, who’ll be reading as Boba Fett, the cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Davis, Ashley Eckstein, Janina Gavankar, January LaVoy, Saskia Maarleveld, Carol Monda, Daniel José Older, and Marc Thompson.

More than 40 authors — including Meg Cabot, Mallory Ortberg, Gary Whitta, Ken Liu, Pablo Hidalgo, and Wil Wheaton — contributed to From a Certain Point of View, telling the stories of background characters from A New Hope. Each story focuses on a different corner of the galaxy, from Rebel X-wing pilots and Mos Eisley bartenders to Aunt Beru and the creature in the Death Star trash compactor.

From a Certain Point of View will be released Oct. 3.