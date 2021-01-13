Jon Hamm Reveals He and Harry Hamlin Once Auditioned to Play TV Dad Sandy Cohen on The O.C.

getty images (2) Jon Hamm, Harry Hamlin

Jon Hamm and Harry Hamlin both were up for the part of Sandy Cohen on The O.C.!

Hamm, 49, told Rolling Stone's Too Long, Didn't Watch podcast in an episode released Tuesday that he and Hamlin, 69, auditioned for the role of iconic TV dad for the hit series, which aired from 2003 to 2007, nearly 17 years ago.

The role ultimately went to Peter Gallagher, which the Mad Men actor said he predicted before his audition began.

"I think it was me and Harry Hamlin," Hamm said. "I remember walking in and being like, 'Is that Peter Gallagher? Why am I here?' I love Peter Gallagher, but I was just like, 'Dang!' "

Hamm, who said he was roughly 31 or 32 years old at the time he auditioned to be a TV dad for The O.C, explained that he was often typecast to play older characters because he had a very mature face.

RELATED: Gilmore Girls' Most Famous Guest Stars

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jon Hamm

"I never looked young enough to be in high school, even when I first got out here and I was 25, so I missed out on all of the Dawson's Creek and all the early, early WB shows," he said.

The Mad Men star revealed he was in limbo with his career for "a long time" because he wasn't called to audition for younger roles and looked too young for older parts.

RELATED VIDEO: Peter Gallagher Says He Keeps in Touch with All of 'The O.C.' Cast: 'I Root for Them'

Peter Gallagher Says He Keeps in Touch with All of 'The O.C.' Cast: 'I Root for Them'

"We really had something with that show," Gallagher tells PEOPLE

RELATED: Meet Splash! Jon Hamm Adopts Adorable Rescue Dog Who Was Previously Returned to Shelter Twice

"So then they were like, 'Come in and play one of the dads,' but I don't look like, I'm not old enough to be that, either," Hamm recalled.

The actor joked that he probably would have been cast as the father of Dan and Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl if he auditioned for it.

"I would have been a dad in this, which is hilarious because I would have been maybe 12 years older than any of the teens," Hamm said.

The Emmy winner eventually skyrocketed to fame as Don Draper in Mad Men – a role he starred in from 2007 to 2015.