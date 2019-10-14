Watch Jon Hamm get to the bottom of Sisqo's 'Thong Song' and dive down the internet rabbit hole





Now that Mad Men is off the air and he’s between films, Jon Hamm has some time on his hands. And that allowed him to join host Shannon Coffey on the latest installment of Yahoo BUILD’s Camp Confessions for some TMI talk from the wilds of our woodland studio.

During their no-holds-barred campfire chat, Hamm contemplates the “absolute worst song you could pick” for you music playlist, which leads him to go deep on Sisqo’s “Thong Song” and ponder the multiple meanings of the line “she had dumps like a truck.”

Hamm also reveals the one subject that causes him to go down the world wide web rabbit hole — and his hitherto secret role as the CEO of a certain tech behemoth.

