Jon Favreau will head-up new live-action Star Wars series

You wait for one Star Wars series to come along, then suddenly there are more Star Wars series than there are planets in the solar system. But this one’s a little bit different.

Unlike Rian Johnson and David Benioff / DB Weiss’ (the dudes who made Game Of Thrones) additions to the universe, Jon Favreau’s new Star Wars project won’t be coming to cinemas – he’s developing Disney’s live-action TV series, which will be exclusive to their new streaming service.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Following his voice-over cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Favreau is excited to be returning to the Star Wars galaxy: “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Die-hard Jedis were hoping that Clone Wars / Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni would be given the opportunity to step up from the animated division to run this new live-action show, but now that Rebels has finished, Disney probably have other CGI-cartoon plans for the creator.

Everyone else will be happy that the man who directed Iron Man and basically launched the entire MCU (no Jon Favreau, no Robert Downey Jr, no Robert Downey Jr, no MCU) will be onboard to spearhead this exciting new venture.

That is, if we’re not all bored by droids and rebels by the time it arrives (we’re sure we won’t be).





Read more

Fan-favorite Phasma gets dramatically different ending in this ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ deleted scene

Star Wars timeline from Phantom Menace to Last Jedi

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: News, trailers, and everything we know so far