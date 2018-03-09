    Disney criticised over Star Wars Jon Favreau announcement on International Women's Day

    Ben Arnold
    Contributor
    Disney likely hoped for a better reception on announcing that its new Star Wars TV series will be helmed by Jon Favreau.

    But perhaps it could have chosen a better day to do it.

    Both the studio and Favreau caught some stinging flak online for dropping the news yesterday, which also happened to be International Women’s Day.

    Indiewire’s editor-at-large Anne Thompson accused Disney of ‘bad PR timing’.

    “But women have a tough time getting the experience they need to compete for plum jobs like this. Even few men boast the array of proven skills — writing, acting, directing, VFX—that Jon Favreau has. Hollywood needs to give more women chances to build that toolset,” she tweeted.


    Others were quick to chime in.






    Favreau is just the latest to join the newly extended Star Wars universe, after Game of Thrones show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were hired to write and produce a brand new film series.

    Though Lucasfilm is run by Kathleen Kennedy, the recent movies have all been made by men, as well as the original trilogy and George Lucas’s prequels.

    Favreau’s series, meanwhile, will launch on Disney’s new streaming service, due to launch next year.

