Disney criticised over Star Wars Jon Favreau announcement on International Women's Day

Disney likely hoped for a better reception on announcing that its new Star Wars TV series will be helmed by Jon Favreau.

But perhaps it could have chosen a better day to do it.

Both the studio and Favreau caught some stinging flak online for dropping the news yesterday, which also happened to be International Women’s Day.

Indiewire’s editor-at-large Anne Thompson accused Disney of ‘bad PR timing’.

“But women have a tough time getting the experience they need to compete for plum jobs like this. Even few men boast the array of proven skills — writing, acting, directing, VFX—that Jon Favreau has. Hollywood needs to give more women chances to build that toolset,” she tweeted.

Bad PR timing. But women have a tough time getting the experience they need to compete for plum jobs like this. Even few men boast the array of proven skills — writing, acting, directing, VFX—that Jon Favreau has. Hollywood needs to give more women chances to build that toolset. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) March 8, 2018





Others were quick to chime in.

On the one hand, Jon Favreau is a proven blockbuster filmmaker with a strong command of fantasy storytelling. On the other hand, announcing that another straight white dude is helming a Star Wars project ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY is… not great.https://t.co/cYeU7eGIyk — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) March 8, 2018





“This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.” I hope so. https://t.co/97SzqQou26 — Charlotte Errity (@crerrity) March 8, 2018





Oh look more white dudes writing for Star Wars! — (((Chris Sedor))) (@ChrisSedor) March 8, 2018





Star Wars is allergic to women of color in production, writing, and directorial roles. Yes, I know about the women in the LucasFilm Story Group. Let's have more than just that. https://t.co/hSxOfQsNXT — WaCONda Forever (@ConStar24) March 8, 2018





I love Jon Favreau. I think he's actually one of the good white dudes, and a super talented filmmaker to boot!! But for the love of our lord and space queen Ahsoka Tano, how unbelievably tone deaf can you be, Lucasfilm? #InternationalWomensDay — Allyson Gronowitz (@TheFakeFangirl) March 8, 2018





Favreau is just the latest to join the newly extended Star Wars universe, after Game of Thrones show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were hired to write and produce a brand new film series.

Though Lucasfilm is run by Kathleen Kennedy, the recent movies have all been made by men, as well as the original trilogy and George Lucas’s prequels.

Favreau’s series, meanwhile, will launch on Disney’s new streaming service, due to launch next year.

