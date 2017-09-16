Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen, David Lynch and More Celebs React to Harry Dean Stanton's Death

The 'Big Love' and 'Pretty in Pink' actor died at the age of 91 on Friday.

Hollywood is mourning the death of Harry Dean Stanton.

The veteran actor died at the age of 91 on Friday afternoon from natural causes. With a career spanning over six decades, and over 190 acting credits, Stanton leaves behind a great legacy -- one that his former co-stars and friends admired.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, Stanton's former Pretty in Pink co-star, Jon Cryer, tweeted a throwback black-and-white photo of the two from the '80s film, as well as released a touching statement.

"One of the most lovely, surreal moments I've ever had in Hollywood was the night I went to a party that had a country band sort of twanging away in the corner. At one point this ghostly, gorgeous voice cut through the din. I turned to see Harry Dean Stanton on the tiny stage playing with the band," Cryer expressed in a statement given to ET. "I'd come to know Harry as an incomparable character actor with a grizzled seen-it-all demeanor. But I was unprepared for his beautiful, affecting singing voice. It was the very definition of soulful. And I suppose I'll feel a little better knowing that soul has found peace. Rest In Peace Harry.”

Charlie Sheen, who shared the screen with Stanton on Red Dawn and Two and a Half Men, also expressed his sadness.

"Harry Dean Stanton, brilliantly and effortlessly, played my father twice and my Sage once. All the while, in between and often, he played with our collective hearts and imaginations, in methods unworthy of this scribe's deciphering," Sheen wrote in a statement given to ET. "From Cool Hand Luke to Alien, his on-screen poetry reminded the rest of us, to seriously consider a day job. His valiant cry to 'Avenge me' from the internment camp in Red Dawn, will forever echo in the pantheon of my greatest memories. Rest in peace, good sir."

David Lynch, who worked with Stanton on various Twin Peaks projects, released a statement on Showtime's official Twitter page, calling the late actor "a great human being."

Edward James Olmos also wrote some heartfelt words about Stanton on social media. "Harry Dean you gave us so much truth on and off camera. Thank you for living a full life! You are a great artist," the actor tweeted. Baby Driver director, Edgar Wright, paid his respects by naming his favorite Stanton films.

"RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here's a few favs: Alien, Paris Texas, Repo Man," he shared.

Shawn Doyle, who worked with Stanton in HBO's Big Love, tweeted, "You could watch him on set say a line as simple as ‘hello,’ and be mystified why it was so friggin compelling."

