Jon Bernthal Rips Alt-Right ‘Punisher’ Fans: ‘F— Them’

Jon Bernthal has two words for alt-right fans of his character The Punisher — and they’re not, “Thanks, guys.”

Bernthal, who plays the gun-brandishing character on Netflix’s “The Punisher,” weighed in on the subject in a lengthy Esquire profile, delivering a blunt assessment of alt-righters embracing the character.

Asked how he felt about the fanged-skull Punisher symbol being worn on military helmets and on the shoulders of alt-right protesters at last year’s rally in Charlottesville, Bernthal first heaped praise on the military members.

Also Read: Everything You Need to Know About 'The Punisher' If You Can't Remember 'Daredevil'

“I feel honored to play a guy who people putting their life on the line identify with,” the actor offered.

As for the alt-right crowd, Bernthal said, “F— them.”

On the topic of gun control, Bernthal, who identified himself as a gun owner, said that “a dialogue” about preventing mentally unstable people from acquiring firearms is required.

Also Read: 'Marvel's The Punisher' TV Review: It's Actually Pretty Great

“I have a gun in my house to keep my family safe. I’m trained in that gun’s use. I know how to keep it away from my kids, and I know how to use it if I need to,” Bernthal said.”Should there be a way that a guy with mental issues like the asshole in Texas can’t get guns? Absolutely. We have to have a dialogue, and that’s not happening.”





Related stories from TheWrap:

Everything You Need to Know About 'The Punisher' If You Can't Remember 'Daredevil'

Every Marvel Comics Live-Action TV Show Ranked, from 'Spider-Man' to 'The Punisher'

'Marvel's The Punisher' TV Review: It's Actually Pretty Great