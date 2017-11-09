Jon Bernthal: Kevin Spacey was a bully on Baby Driver set

Jon Bernthal has said that he wrapped ‘Baby Driver’ having ‘lost a ton of respect’ for Kevin Spacey, over his on-set behaviour.

Bernthal played one of the gang working for Kevin Spacey’s Doc, a mysterious crime kingpin, but he says that he was ‘enormously disappointed’ with Spacey, having been a fan of him for many years.

“I wasn’t there much, but when I was there, he really rubbed me the wrong way,” he told Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on Sirius XM.

“I thought he was a bit of a bully. I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.

“I think he was acting toward people in a way that I remember at the time thinking, ‘Man, if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would’ve done something, I would’ve said something.’

“I was really happy to sort of get out of there for that reason, and I just remember losing a ton of respect for him.”

Bernthal’s assessment of Spacey comes following new allegations of sexual misconduct that are mounting around the former ‘House of Cards’ star.

Former US news anchor Heather Unruh has accused Spacey of getting her 18-year-old son drunk and then touching his genitals at a restaurant in 2016.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in the forthcoming ‘All The Money In The World’, just weeks ahead of its release.

