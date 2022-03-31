JoJo Siwa Say She's in a New Relationship Following Kylie Prew Split: I'm 'Happy Where I Am Now'

2021 Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

JoJo Siwa is off the dating market!

The 18-year-old Dance Moms alum revealed that she's in a relationship while appearing on the Rachel Uncensored podcast Wednesday.

Without disclosing who she's dating, Siwa said she's "happy" and explained that it was "all that matters."

When asked by host Rachel Ballinger to share more about the relationship, the singer and dancer noted, "She's exclusive, ladies and gentleman."

"We're not single," Siwa said. "I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

JoJo Siwa attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021

Amy Sussman/Getty JoJo Siwa

The YouTuber's new relationship comes about after the star split from former girlfriend Kylie Prew last year following almost a year of dating.

At the time of their breakup, Siwa appeared on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast and shared that while she and Prew were no longer together, her ex remained her "best friend."

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie

Leon Bennett/Getty JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end," the Dancing with the Stars alum noted, adding that was something that she "didn't know could happen."

"I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted," she continued. "But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in an Instagram post in January 2021.

In April of that same year, Siwa chatted with PEOPLE about her coming out journey and how her decision was inspired by then-girlfriend Prew. (Siwa even featured her PEOPLE cover in a collage celebrating her coming out anniversary earlier this year.)

"I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal," Siwa said at the time. "I've known since I was little. I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life."

Now, in her new relationship, Siwa explained to Ballinger, 30, that she's more than content with the love in her life.

"Listen, I went around the block," she explained. "I did, and I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I'm very, very, very happy where I am now."