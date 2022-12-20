JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" and "Clout" in Cryptic Video

JoJo Siwa is putting a certain someone on blast.

In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Stories on Dec. 19, the superstar cryptically called out a person who she said took advantage of her fame. After being asked by someone off-camera why she's "mad," JoJo replied as she paced back and forth in what appeared to be a hotel suite, "Because I got used, for views and for clout."

JoJo continued, "I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f--king played."

The video comes two days after TikToker Avery Cyrus confirmed she had split with the "Boomerang" singer. In a TikTok video showing footage from their recent Royal Caribbean cruise, JoJo held up an arcade game prize and told the social media star, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."

After one fan asked why the couple called it quits in the comments section, Avery responded, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Amid the breakup news, Avery also posted a few cryptic TikTok videos of her own, including one clip posted on Dec. 10 where she declared as a reference to the Taylor Swift song: "Karma is my boyfriend." In another video posted on Dec. 16, Avery said she is in her "healing era." In another video posted on TK, Avery declared as a reference to the Taylor Swift song: "Karma is my boyfriend."

Instagram

JoJo, 19, and Avery, 22, first went public with their romance on Sept. 13, with the Dance Moms alum sharing a TikTok video featuring the couple kissing in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. Two days later, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple on the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the time, JoJo gushed about her new girlfriend to E! News, calling Avery "so positive" and "so fun to be around."

Story continues

"Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important," she said on Oct. 12. "She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good."

JoJo added, "All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her. She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."

Prior to Avery, JoJo dated friend Kylie Prew. The duo first began dating February 2021 before splitting later that year. They gave their romance another go over the summer, but broke up for a second time in August.