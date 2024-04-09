JoJo Siwa reveals she’s spent $50,000 on cosmetic surgery

JoJo Siwa has opened up about a cosmetic treatment she’s had done that cost her $50,000.

In a resurfaced clip from the “Karma” singer’s appearance at the 2024 GLADD Media Awards, BuzzFeed asked her to point out the most expensive item that she was wearing, she said, “My teeth”.

“These motherf***ers cost me 50 grand,” she told the outlet, referring to her veneers.

Throughout her period of fame, the Dance Moms alum has not shied away from being insecure. “I judge myself at everything,” Siwa explained to E! News last November. “I’m a very insecure person.”

“Everything gets judged,” she shared, before pointing to the front of her head. “You know, people told me I have a receding hairline, they don’t know that I have a stress rash and that’s why I’m balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did.”

Recently, Siwa attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with many people turning to social media to question the outfit she chose to wear.

Critics believed Siwa was ripping off Kiss’s iconic black-and-white full face makeup during her appearance. The 20-year-old singer debuted her supposed rebrand on 1 April, when she attended the red carpet event dressed in a black and silver mesh bodysuit.

The ensemble featured sheer and fishnet cut-outs, as she paired the look with black combat boots and a faux hawk hairstyle. As for her face makeup, Siwa was decked out with black paint around her eyes - a far cry from her once-notorious rainbow clothes, bows, and high ponytail.

One KISS musician even spoke out about the comparisons her red-carpet attire was sparking.

Gene Simmons, the band’s singer and bassist, declared that social media trolls were jealous of her look and he stated that he approved in an interview with TMZ.

“Never be ordinary. Always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary and she looks cool,” he told the outlet at the time.

While many fans were confused by Siwa’s transformation, the So You Think You Can Dance judge maintained that she wouldn’t let the criticism get to her. “People are afraid of things they don’t know,” she told E! News on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”

Siwa’s rebellious transformation appeared to be in response to her upcoming single, “Karma”, which was released on 5 April. The singer had been teasing her rebrand to fans on social media, sharing cryptic posts prior to the single’s release. Speaking to E! News, Siwa revealed that she wore the same dramatic ensemble in the music video for “Karma”.

“This is my ‘Karma’ black beast look,” Siwa said. “It’s got some rips in it, but you’d never know.”

The Special Forces star also maintained that she feels “very lucky” to be “one of the people in the world that gets to create art”.

“The way that I’m able to keep going and keep being like: ‘Wait, actually what I’m doing is right,’ is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like: ‘What you’re doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I’m learning from what you are doing right now,’” Siwa added. “Support from people like that means the world to me.”