JoJo Siwa Is North West's Babysitter In New Adorable Clip -- Watch!

JoJo Siwa knows how to make guests feel right at home!



Recently, North West dropped by the 15-year-old pop star’s home for an afternoon of fun and games that we’re betting she won’t soon forget. The visit, which was posted by Siwa in its entirety, began with Kim Kardashian West dropping off North rocked a frilly colorful dress and a long colorful ponytail, like her host, for the visit.



"Is this not the best babysitter in the world?!" West asks her beaming daughter after they’ve arrived.



After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bid them farewell, North beings exploring Siwa’s home. Her first stop? The teen’s bedroom, which is doused in colorful decorations, including a rainbow neon sign and a slide, which the 5-year-old naturally had to try out.

Next, North met Bowbow, Siwa’s adorable dog before a rousing game of hide-and-seek, which ended with the singer discovering her guest hiding under a giant pillow shaped like Siwa in her music room!



But the fun didn’t end there. The duo then headed to the kitchen to customize some slime! Siwa had laid all kinds of items to spice up their gooey concoctions, which North made good use of. In no time, the room was covered in glitter and sequins.

After attacking the kitchen, Siwa put on some music to dance to. That’s when North revealed that she can do the splits! The pair also checked out Siwa’s decorated car (the one Justin Bieber attacked before apologizing), before Kim showed back up. That’s when the songstress presented North with a ticket to her upcoming concert!

This isn’t the first time North has gotten to meet her idol. The pair have FaceTimed together in the past, according to Kim, who has gushed about how much North loves her.



"North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!!" she tweeted this month. "That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow."



At the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Siwa revealed to ET how this special day together happened.



"It actually -- Kim reached out to me and I just responded to it," she explained on the awards show’s orange carpet. "So, me and Kim, we made some things happen together. We're actually filming on Wednesday. Super excited about it.”

