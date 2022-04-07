JoJo Siwa Chops Off Her Signature Ponytail – See Her Gorgeous New Hairstyle!

Jojo Siwa

itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa is saying goodbye to her signature hairstyle!

The Dancing With the Stars alum – who has been rocking a high ponytail for the majority of her career – debuted her new short 'do on Instagram Thursday, simply captioning a gorgeous selfie, "HAPPPPPY."

In the photo, Siwa, 18, grins at the camera, showing off her new pixie cut that's short on the sides and long on top.

JoJo Siwa

JC Olivera/Getty JoJo Siwa's previous signature look

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Coming Out as LGBTQ: 'The First Time That I've Felt So Personally Happy'

"So I just got my hair cut yesterday," Siwa said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled…"

Continued Siwa: "But let me know what y'all think. I think I might be into the up and back. I mean, it's gonna be different every day and I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed!"

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Say She's in a New Relationship Following Kylie Prew Split: I'm 'Happy Where I Am Now'

In a series of videos posted to TikTok, the former Dance Moms star took her followers through the process, writing "I did something today" over a clip of her in the chair at her hair salon, which shows her stylist chopping her long blonde locks.

Siwa then showed off her cute cropped hair in the next video, moving her head back and forth so fans can see the big chop from all angles.

In January, the YouTube sensation celebrated one year since she came out as part of the LGBTQI community, writing that she has "felt more love than ever" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa on Making DWTS History Dancing With Same Sex Partner: 'This Connection is Incredible'

Story continues

"Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️," she wrote in part.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Concluded Siwa: "Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all❤️🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈."