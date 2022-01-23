JoJo Siwa marks 1 year since she 'shared with the world that I was gay'

JoJo Siwa is marking one year since she came out on social media. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

It's been a whirlwind year for JoJo Siwa, one that's seen the teen sensation compete on Dancing With the Stars in the show's first same-sex pairing and fall in love.

And to think, it all, more or less, started with a social media post. As the 18-year-old influencer shared on Saturday, it's been one year since she "shared with the world that I was gay" by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that reads "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." The post came on the heels of a TikTok in which Siwa lip synced to the Lady Gaga LGBTQ anthem "Born This Way." Just a couple of weeks later, Siwa, then 17, opened up about her sexuality during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, confirming that she had a girlfriend later revealed to be Kylie Prew; the couple announced their split in October after nine months of dating.

"In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever," the star shared in her new post marking the year anniversary of her coming out announcement. "A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay."

Siwa, who told Fallon last year that there was a "really big risk" in sharing her love life, went on to address the response she's received, and how it's affected her relationship with her young fans.

"I get asked a lot 'was coming out scary for you'… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. So I had no fear with sharing it with the world," she wrote.

"I also get asked a lot 'your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids [you're] gay,'" she continued. "Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share. Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect."

Story continues

She signed off by thanking her supported for "showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life." Her post has since received praise from the likes of Paris Hilton and Rebel Wilson.

Siwa reflected on her newfound role as a young gay icon in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in November.

"I think something that I appreciate hearing the most is actually something that comes from adults when they say, 'I wish I had someone like you when I was little,'" she shared. "There is a lot of weight on my shoulders and there is a lot on my mind all the time, but it’s almost like the world just loves who I am. That gives me so much joy knowing that there are kids who are little who now have me, and it's just a constant reminder of be yourself."