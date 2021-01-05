JoJo Siwa Addresses Controversy Over Kids Board Game with 'Inappropriate Content': I 'Had No Idea'

JoJo Siwa is addressing the controversy surrounding a board game using her likeness that contains questions she is calling "inappropriate" for the target audience of children 6 and up.

In a video posted to her TikTok and Instagram accounts on Monday night, the 17-year-old singer assured fans she "had no idea" that the Nickelodeon-branded game, called JoJo's Juice, contained questions like, "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?" and "Have you ever been arrested?"

"Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," JoJo said. "Now when companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards."

In a post shared on Friday by Facebook user Heather Watson, she included photos of some of the cards, which featured the aforementioned questions plus others such as, "Have you ever stolen from a store?" and, "Who in this room would you most like to date?" Watson also shared a video about the game to her own TikTok account.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Hasbro Pulling Trolls Doll Due to Sensor Placement That "May Be Perceived as Inappropriate"

"When I first saw this, I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were, and so I brought it to Nickelodeon's attention immediately," JoJo continued in her video. "And since then, they have been working to get this game stopped being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold."

"I hope you all know that I would've never ever ever approved or agreed to be associated with this game if I would've seen these cards before they started selling it," she told her viewers.

Story continues

The YouTube star went on to thank her fans "for bringing this to my attention, so that way I could put a stop to it and I could get it fixed immediately."

"I love you all so much, and I hope you have an awesome 2021," JoJo concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside JoJo Siwa's Over-the-Top California Mansion, Complete with In-Home "7-Eleven"

Watson posted a duet of herself and her children reacting to JoJo's video on TikTok Monday night after the singer posted her video, writing atop the clip, "JoJo responded" alongside a string of celebratory emojis.

"Thank you sooo much for taking care of this! My daughter loves you!!❤️you made her day," Watson captioned the footage, addressing JoJo.

Nickelodeon and Spin Master, who manufactured JoJo's Juice, released a statement to Insider on Monday, revealing that the game "is no longer being manufactured."

"We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game 'JoJo's Juice' very seriously," the statement read. "This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves."