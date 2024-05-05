Join Gatorland’s 75th anniversary celebration and discover what’s planned

Gatorland kicks off the 75th anniversary with the fifth annual Gatorpalooza weekend.

Gatorland, also known as the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is celebrating its 75th anniversary and inviting the public to a day of fun and games.

The Fifth Annual Gatorpalooza Weekend will happen on May 18 and 19.

Gatorpalooza is included with park admission.

Gatorland said the event will feature music, specialty food, craft vendors, artisans, games, and appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team.

The park said visitors can enjoy the Gator Gully Splash Park to cool down

“We are excited beyond belief to be celebrating 75 amazing years in our Central Florida community,” Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland, said. “It is thrilling to share this historic event with all our friends and visitors who have supported us and watched us grow all these years.”

