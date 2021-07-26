'Johnson' sneak peek: Poker night
An exclusive clip from the new series, 'Johnson'
An exclusive clip from the new series, 'Johnson'
The ladies of Sex and the City were joined by their original costars Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone as they filmed the HBO Max revival in N.Y.C.
It will be quite different from season 20.
Amanda Batula celebrated turning 30 with a fun day at the beach. The Summer House cast member rang in her milestone birthday by soaking up the sun in a teeny lavender string bikini, as captured in a recent Instagram post. On July 24, Amanda took to her Instagram Stories to share a peek into her birthday festivities. The newly minted 30-year-old feted her big day by catching some rays alongside her fiancé Kyle Cooke and several of their Summer House castmates. To celebrate the special occasion, A
"Can we please find something else to talk about?" asked the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life
As a resurgence of the COVID pandemic sweeps the country, CNN's Senior Data Reporter Henry Enten broke down the numbers on "A New Day" Monday and found that viewers who use Fox News as their main news outlet are some of the most vaccine hesitant. To introduce his findings, Enten revealed which states in general are at the bottom of the list in terms of vaccination rates -- including Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and others – and compared it beside data indicating that the percentage of adults
"The way they argue. If it's an endless shouting match with no chance for the opposing party to speak, it's a good sign they were spoiled."View Entire Post ›
You’ve probably heard about HBO’s new show, The White Lotus , which focuses on the guests and employees at a tropical resort. Story line aside, there are...
New photos of the And Just Like That set suggest that we'll be seeing a new generation of Manhattanites.
Abigail Breslin reminisces about her Oscar-nominated role in "Little Miss Sunshine" as Little Indie That Could turns 15.
At the conclusion of Dexter‘s Comic-Con @ Home panel on Sunday, Showtime released the first trailer for the series’ forthcoming revival (AKA Season 9), which will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7. He couldn't hide forever. #Dexter: New Blood premieres November 7 on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/FL04fkEKHA — SHOWTIME (@Showtime) July 25, 2021 It comes roughly a month after the premium […]
After reading body shaming comments online, Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright took to her Instagram Story to send a message to her haters.
On her new "Cancelled" podcast, Tana Mongeau said her storage unit is bigger than David Dobrik's old house.
Time travel show will return later this year.
Fear the Walking Dead has announced its return date and released two scenes from season 7
At the box office, “Snake Eyes” is ringing true to its moniker. The latest “G.I. Joe” installment, an origin story starring Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame, fell short of expectations, collecting a paltry $13.3 million in its first three days in North American theaters. Those ticket sales put “Snake Eyes” in second place […]
Her caption is SO real.
The singer went casual-chic to shop around Monaco.
Beloved daytime drama “Days of Our Lives” is expanding its world once again with an upcoming limited series entitled “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” Five episodes of this new series has been ordered by streamer Peacock, and they will feature the return of Lisa Rinna in the role of Billie Reed. The episodes will […]
Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and the newly added John Bishop chat about the upcoming thirteenth series at Comic-Con. The post DOCTOR WHO’s Next Series Will Be One Long Story appeared first on Nerdist.
(This is a SPOILER-FREE discussion of "American Horror Stories") There's a pattern we've seen play out with "American Horror Story" during each of the past several seasons: A compelling start, followed by a steady decline into incoherence. The process has been speeding up -- "AHS: 1984," the most recent season, was off the rails by the midway point. This is the double-edged sword of the Ryan Murphy brand. The shows under his umbrella are loud, boisterous, audacious, hilarious, intense -- and gen