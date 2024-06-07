This Johnson County restaurant and sports lounge just closed. Here’s what’s coming in

AME Golf & Brew Lounge was open for less than a year before it closed in Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall.

The entertainment concept — featuring golf simulators, screens and ballpark food — closed at the end of April. But now, yet another entertainment lounge and restaurant will move into the space across from Pandora on the mall’s lower level.

Adam Ilbak’s gaming restaurant, District Eat and Play, aims to open there July 15.

The new space will have mini golf, arcade games, laser tag, pool tables and, of course, big screens to watch Kansas City’s big games. On the menu: salads, chicken wings and other American favorites.

“It’s going to be a nice space,” Ilbak said.

Ilbak and his brother, Matt, have two other full-scale locations, in Orlando and Salina.

A year ago, they opened a gaming center, without the restaurant, near the food court of Independence Center. That space, called District Jungle, has a few dozen arcade games.

“It’s a good destination to bring people back to malls. Everything is online these days,” Ilbak said.

The Overland Park space will be similar to Ilbak’s other two concepts, which he said offer something for folks ages “7 to 70.”

Ilbak, who’s based in Los Angeles, said he’s looking to expand in the Midwest, adding one more location in Kansas and another in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, a streetwear company called Street Dept. will move into the former AME Sports memorabilia store.

Street Dept. is expected to open next week, according to Sean Phillips, a spokesman for the mall.

Minnesota-based AME Sports declined to comment on its Oak Park closures.