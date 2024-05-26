Johnny Wactor of ‘General Hospital’ shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles

The man shot and killed during an attempted catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday has been identified as actor Johnny Wactor, his family confirmed.

Wactor, 37, appeared as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of popular soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022. He also appeared in other shows such as Westworld and Criminal Minds.

His death, first reported by TMZ, was confirmed to KTLA by Johnny’s younger brother, Grant.

According to the L.A. Police Department, officers responded to the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street around 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man saw three men stealing the catalytic converter from his vehicle. When he confronted them, they turned around and shot him.

The man, now revealed to be Wactor, died at a local hospital. The suspects have not been found, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.

