Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce from Naomi Nelson After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce from Naomi Nelson After 12 Years of Marriage

getty (2)

It's over for Johnny Knoxville and his second wife, Naomi Nelson.

The Jackass star, 51, filed for divorce from Nelson in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The court docs also revealed that Knoxville (whose real name is Philip John Clapp) and Nelson separated on September 24, 2021 – the date of their 11-year wedding anniversary.

RELATED: Johnny Knoxville Teases $10 Million 'Surgery' Stunt He Wasn't 'Allowed to Do' in Jackass Forever

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Johnny Knoxville and Naomi Nelson attend the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Jason Merritt/Getty

Knoxville is asking for joint legal and joint physical custody of the former couple's two children, 12-year-old son Rocko and 10-year-old daughter Arlo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The divorce documents also state that Knoxville believes he has separate property from Nelson; however, he is "unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property," which will be sorted out at a later date.

RELATED: Johnny Knoxville on Possibly Retiring from Jackass Franchise: 'I've Put My Family Through Enough'

PEOPLE has reached out to Knoxville's attorney for comment.

It is unclear whether Nelson has obtained legal representation to comment on her behalf.

RELATED VIDEO: Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville Over Jackass Forever Firing, Alleges 'Inhumane' Treatment

Though Knoxville typically keeps his personal life private, the longtime prankster penned a sweet tribute to Nelson in honor of Mother's Day on Instagram in 2021.

"Happy Mother's Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for," he wrote alongside two photos of Nelson and their children. "You bless us every day and I and we love you very much."