'Johnny English Strikes Again' trailer: Rowan Atkinson returns as the hapless super spy

Forget 007, Britain’s greatest secret agent is back.

That’s right, Rowan Atkinson’s Johnny English is returning to cinemas in Johnny English Strikes Again.

The third film in the series, which began in 2003 with Johnny English and was followed by Johnny English Reborn in 2010, will arrive in cinemas on 12 October and now we’ve got our first look thanks a brief teaser.

Rowan Atkinson is back. (Universal)

63-year-old Atkinson still looks the part, with Ben Miller also returning as Angus Bough who calls English out of retirement for one more mission. The James Bond spoof also features a real-life Bond girl, with Quantum of Solace’s Olga Kurylenko playing a character called Ophelia.

The teaser is just the amuse-bouche for a full-length trailer which arrives online tomorrow.

Here’s the official synopsis: Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

Johnny English Strikes Again is released in UK cinemas on 12 October 2018

