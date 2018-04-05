'Johnny English Strikes Again': Rowan Atkinson is a deadly tool in the first full trailer





The first official trailer for Johnny English Strikes Again has arrived online.

The full trailer arrives hot on the heels of the brief teaser for the third Johnny English film that landed yesterday.

The trailer reveals that the “world’s greatest spy” is now working as a school teacher following the events of 2011’s Johnny English Reborn, which ended with the hapless secret agent accidentally attacking the Queen in a case of mistaken identity.

English is being brought out of retirement for one last mission after the identities of the current serving agents have been exposed. Yes, it’s the same plot as Mission: Impossible and Skyfall all over again.

Fun fact: The Johnny English series was created by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the British screenwriters who co-wrote the six James Bond films from The World Is Not Enough to Spectre.

In Strikes Again, English has been reunited with Ben Miller’s Bough, who looks like he’s been consigned to a broom cupboard in MI7, before they jet off to the south of France to track down Olga Kurylenko’s femme fatale Ophelia. Emma Thompson also appears alongside her Love Actually co-star as a British politician.

Here’s the official synopsis: Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

Here’s the first poster too.

Johnny English Strikes Again is released in UK cinemas on 12 October 2018.

