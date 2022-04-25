Johnny Depp's testimony concludes, says 'The only person I've abused in my life is myself'

Johnny Depp finished testifying on Monday after four long days on the stand. The 58-year-old actor is suing Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." After a redirect by his defense team, Depp concluded by telling the jury, once again, that he was the victim of domestic violence in his and Heard's relationship. He said arguments would lead "to physical violence" on her part. A phone conversation between the Aquaman star and Depp was played in court. The conversation occurred after the actress filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order (TRO) in May 2016.