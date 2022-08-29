Amber Heard's sister slams MTV after Johnny Depp's VMAs cameo: 'Disgusting and clearly desperate'

Johnny Depp's cameo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards elicited plenty of reactions — and Amber Heard's sister is among those calling out the network for the stunt. After Depp's surprise appearance, Whitney Henriquez slammed MTV on her Instagram stories.

"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate!" she wrote. "I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…"

Henriquez also included a graphic made my Heard supporters that read "I stand with Amber Heard" renaming the event the "DVMA's." (DV stands for domestic violence.)

Johnny Depp's VMA's cameo causes a stir — and Amber Heard's sister is not a fan. (Photo: MTV VMA 22/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, Depp (sort of) appeared at the VMAs. His face was superimposed on the helmet of a giant Moonperson suspended above the stage. The actor, who was obviously not there in person, delivered some lines with his trademark wit: "You know what? I needed the work."

Reactions to Depp's appearance were split as some fans were amused by the stunt on MTV.

Johnny Depp said if there’s going to be a joke, I’m going to make it and I love that for him 🤣👏🏼 (via his and MTV’s insta) #JohnnyDeppRisesVMAs #MoonManDepp #VMAs pic.twitter.com/LXvxPc47MX — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) August 29, 2022

Johnny Depp played this well. Clever, actually. He made a mockery of the media. And it worked. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AFTiBr45SJ — Amanda_888 (@amanda_clampit) August 29, 2022

Others called out the network for the actor's alleged abuse of the actress.

i can’t stop laughing, this is what his fans called “johnny depp’s big comeback” pic.twitter.com/6ttPkd5Pjk — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 29, 2022

Johnny Depp - a proven abuser - being at the VMAs making jokes is exactly why abuse victims don’t come forward and why the toxic culture of intimate partner violent persists. The entertainment industry is truly irredeemable. — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) August 29, 2022

Henriquez testified on behalf of her sister during Heard and Depp's dueling libel trial in Virginia earlier this year. The Pirates of the Caribbean star won more than $10 million in June after jurors agreed the Aquaman star defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic and sexual violence. Although Heard was awarded $2 million for her counterclaim of defamation, the verdict was widely considered a huge win for Depp, who lost a similar case in the U.K. in 2020 when a judge ruled Heard was truthful. Heard is appealing the U.S. verdict with new lawyers.

Henriquez has remained a pillar of support for the actress. After the verdict, she said she's "forever" by Heard's side.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Henriquez began, writing she's "so proud of" Heard for testifying. "We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you."