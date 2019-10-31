Johnny Depp Settles Malpractice Lawsuit With Ex-Lawyers

Johnny Depp has just walked away with a settlement in the 8-figures after the actor ended the battle with his former lawyers.](https://theblast.com/c/johnny-depp-amber-heard-drugs-photo-glass-pipe-illegal-blackmail-lawsuit)

We're told Depp, and the law firm of his former lawyer Jake Bloom, settled the suit after it was clear the case was going to trial.

Related:

Virginia Press Association Files To Enter Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Case

Johnny Depp Rubs Shoulders With Khloé Kardashian, Morgan Freeman After Amber Heard Setback

Will This 'Endgame' Star Replace Johnny Depp In 'Pirates Of the Caribbean'?

Amber Heard Granted Access To Records Involving Johnny Depp's Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Johnny Deep Assault Case: See The Photo Of Him And The Alleged Victim Hugging And Smiling After Incident

The Settlement

View photos

Depp's attorney Adam Waldman tells The Blast, "Today, Bloom Hergott provided Johnny Depp an 8-figure payment to settle Mr. Depp’s lawsuit against the firm for fraud, conflict of interest, disgorgement of over $30 million in voidable fees and other malfeasance that they engaged in over nearly two decades."

Johnny Depp sued his longtime talent lawyer Jake Bloom, claiming the mega lawyer was collecting huge fees without a proper contract. Depp asked the court to be repaid more than $30 million.

Bloom Hergott Responds

A rep for Depp's ex law firm tells The Blast:

"The former law firm of Bloom Hergott, with the help of its insurance carrier, has favorably settled the litigation with Johnny Depp for a fraction of his original demand. While the firm was confident it would prevail at trial, we are nonetheless pleased with this resolution as it expedites the firm's winding down process and allows it to get off the endless Johnny Depp litigation train.”

Ongoing Legal Issues

View photos

Johnny Depp is still facing a lawsuit filed against him by a movie locations manager over an alleged assault, and his defamation case against Amber Heard in Virginia.

But regarding the mounting legal cases, Depp's lawyer tells us, "Now that Bloom Hergott has settled, Mr. Depp’s legal team will turn its full attention to mopping up the hoaxes perpetrated by Rocky Brooks and Amber Heard."