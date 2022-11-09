Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial

Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. (Photo: Prime Video)

Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.

Depp's appearance came halfway through the star-studded event, which just dropped on Prime Video. Draped in one of Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty loungewear styles, the actor struts to OutKast's "So Fresh, So Clean." He gives the camera a few smiles, surely knowing this casting is a big deal. After all, having Rihanna on his side — one of the biggest stars on the planet just tapped for the Super Bowl halftime show — is a big deal.

News of Depp's appearance leaked last week and was met with some backlash. The Hollywood Vampires rocker, 59, is still a divisive figure in the entertainment industry, despite winning his defamation case against Amber Heard. Actor Olly Alexander, who collaborated with Savage X Fenty in a social media campaign earlier this year, declared that he "won't be wearing" the brand any longer. Others followed suit with some fans hopeful he wouldn't make the final cut.

Johnny Depp has been embraced as a hero by unhinged right-wing misogynist extremists, and now he's been invited to appear in the @SavageXFenty show. Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing @rihanna https://t.co/cU882vMiC6 — Drew Dixon (@deardrewdixon) November 3, 2022

I’m not gonna act like I thought Rihanna had better ethics than this, but this specifically is a wild way to plummet the positive, “inclusive” brand recognition you’ve been building for years. https://t.co/lVxh7chi3A — . (@itsJODONNA) November 3, 2022

We do not support abusers. We won't be watching the show.

You need to cut him out @rihanna @SavagexFenty. — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) November 3, 2022

Of course, Depp fans were ecstatic at news of the actor's inclusion. This fashion show is the most high-profile appearance to date for the actor since this year's trial.

Heard publicly accused Depp of physical and sexual abuse throughout their five-year relationship; however, a Virginia jury determined he never abused her, even once, with their verdict. The decision contradicted a 2020 ruling in London when a judge ruled it's "substantially true" that Depp abused his ex-wife. In June, Heard won one of her three counts with the jury finding that she was defamed via Depp's lawyer. Both Heard and Depp have appealed the decision for different reasons.

Rihanna is far from the lone celebrity backing Depp. Kate Moss supported her ex-boyfriend, even testifying at trial. Winona Ryder also spoke out in defense of her former fiancé. Although likes are not necessarily endorsements, a slew of stars hearted Depp's Instagram statement after he was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa and Zoe Saldana were among the celebrities to double tap the post.

