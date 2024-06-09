Johnny Depp Over The Years As He Celebrates A Big Birthday

Johnny Depp is celebrating a big birthday on June 9, 2024; fans can't believe how old he just turned.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor has had a rollercoaster career, starring in several movies after getting his big break in 1984 for his role in "Nightmare On Elm Street." He has also been involved in some controversies, most recently going on trial after suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation.

On Sunday, June 9, Johnny Depp turned 61, and fans are celebrating by looking back at his career.

Getting His Big Break

Johnny Depp first appeared on the big screen in 1984's "Nightmare On Elm Street," but he is widely known for his role in the television series "21 Jump Street," which aired from 1987 to 1991. Depp portrayed Officer Tom Hanson, a young-looking police officer in a special unit that went undercover in high schools to investigate and prevent juvenile crime.

37 years later, fans celebrate Depp's 61st birthday by looking back at his career.

"Happy birthday to actor Johnny Depp. In the '80s, Depp rose to prominence on the TV series '21 Jump Street,' becoming a teen idol. He is now regarded as one of the world's biggest film stars," one X user wrote.

"I just wanted to say 'Happy birthday' to the hottest and greatest of them all over there in tinsel land," another fan said. "Johnny Depp is that quirky pirate who stole my heart when I saw him being swallowed by his bed on 'Nightmare On Elm Street' and, yeah, '21 Jump Street.'

Johnny Depp Brings Edward Scissorhands To Life

In 1990, Johnny Depp starred in Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands." The film tells the story of a gentle and misunderstood artificial man with scissors for hands, played by Depp.

His performance as the odd but lovable character, combined with Burton's visual style, has made "Edward Scissorhands" a beloved classic.

Of Course, There's Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp's role as Jack Sparrow is arguably his most famous role. The 61-year-old actor portrayed the savvy pirate in all five "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, including:

"Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl" (2003)

"Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest" (2006)

"Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End" (2007)

"Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" (2011)

"Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" (2017)

Depp's interpretation of Jack Sparrow captured audiences' hearts worldwide with his trademark eyeliner, dreadlocks, and unpredictable behavior.

As fans celebrate his 61st birthday, they can't help but bring up the iconic Disney character. "Happy birthday to Captain Jack Sparrow, aka #JohnnyDepp," one X user wrote.

"On June 4th, 2015, I was lucky enough to capture Captain Jack Sparrow being sung 'Happy Birthday,'" another expressed. "You are a legend, Johnny. I hope you have a wonderful 61st Birthday."

Taking A Trip Into The Chocolate Factory

Johnny Depp's portrayal of Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's adaptation of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is one of his most eccentric characters. In true Depp style, he brought his quirkiness and flair to the role, adding complexity to the character.

The film took a different angle than the original, exploring Wonka's personality and troubled past.

Outside Of Hollywood

Outside his stellar acting roles, Johnny Depp was in the news a few years ago due to his involvement in the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In 2020, he took legal action against The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article that referred to him as a "wife-beater."

Depp and Heard then went to trial in the U.S. after the actor sued her for defamation. On June 1, 2022, the jury reached a verdict, unanimously finding that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages.

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages.

Following the trial, Depp returned to acting, starring as King Louis XV in the French historical drama Jeanne du Barry.