Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says

262
Charlotte Triggs
·2 min read
Johnny Depp is mourning the death of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck.

A source tells PEOPLE the Pirates of the Caribbean star "is totally devastated" after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, noting that Depp, 59, "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" before Beck's death.

"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together," the source shares. "The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks."

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 19: Johnny Depp (R) performs on stage with Jeff Beck (L) during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

Venla Shalin/Redferns

RELATED: Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage in Monaco to Perform Songs from the Pair's Upcoming Album

"Johnny is still processing this news. He's devastated," the source adds.

Last year, Depp and Beck released their album, titled 18, on July 15.

The duo also released an official music video for "This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr," the first single off the album.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," the Sweeney Todd actor said in a release at the time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp&#x002019;s album &#39;18&#39; on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s album '18' on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Noam Galai/Getty

"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," Beck said of Depp at the time. "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

The duo also performed several shows together.

Beck's family confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing," the statement began. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Performs for a Second Time in England Before Amber Heard Defamation Trial Verdict

Through the years, Beck — who rose to fame in 1965 when he took over as guitarist for The Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton — was featured in iconic moments in music from his role as lead guitarist on Mick Jagger's debut album She's the Boss to the title track on Ozzy Osbourne's latest album titled Patient Number 9.

The eight-time Grammy winner is survived by his wife Sandra Beck.

