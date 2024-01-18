Johnny Depp Hails “Transformative” Experience Of Directing ‘Modi’ As First Behind-The-Scenes Images Revealed Of Depp, Al Pacino & More

First behind-the-scenes images have been revealed of Johnny Depp directing biopic Modi, which is wrapping production.

The biopic of painter Amedeo Modigliani marks Depp’s first directing role in 25 years and stars Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Luisa Ranieri, Sally Phillips and Al Pacino.

Depp said today: “Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience. I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity. To Al, who requested that I make this film—how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project. Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

The movie was shot mostly in Budapest, Romania, with Al Pacino’s scenes captured most recently back in the States.

Pic follows the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in a 48-hour whirlwhind, capturing a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War One. On the run from the police, hiss desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.

Producers are Depp’s European production company, IN.2 alongside producer Barry Navidi. Depp most recently starred in Cannes French-language drama Jeanne Du Barry. Entertainment Weekly had the images first.

