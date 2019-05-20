Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations: ‘I Never Abused Ms. Heard’ and She Faked Her Injuries With ‘Painted-On Bruises’

Johnny Depp is speaking out for the first time in his own words about the allegations of abuse levied against him by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, saying, “Ms. Heard’s fabricated domestic violence allegations against me are categorically and demonstrably false.”
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Depp has submitted a lengthy declaration in support of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard.
“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016,” Depp begins, “when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”
Depp says he decided to file the lawsuit “not only to clear my name and restore my reputation, but to attempt to bring clarity to the women and men whose lives have been harmed by abuse and who have been repeatedly lied to by Ms. Heard purporting to be their spokesperson.”
He says that the “appearance of new evidence not previously in my possession” is what led him to file new the new lawsuit.
Depp says that “after years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax.”
For much of his declaration, Depp goes through the various incidents where Amber Heard accuses him of domestic violence and refutes them all. He says that Heard’s “lies are internally inconsistent, shifting, and directly contradicted by overwhelming sworn testimonial, photographic, audio, video, and other evidence.”
“Notwithstanding Ms. Heard’s false domestic abuse allegations about me,” Depp claims, “there was actual, documented domestic violence in our relationship: she was the perpetrator, and I was the victim. While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of third party witnesses, which in some instances caused me serious bodily injury.”
He reiterates his claim that Heard abused him on multiple occasions, saying, “Throughout our relationship, Ms. Heard also committed domestic violence against me. She hit, punched, and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.”
Depp included several photos of injuries he claims to have sustained as the result of alleged abuse at the hands of Heard — one incident was in April 2016 and then another in December 2015.
Johnny Depp goes into great detail about one of the more infamous alleged incidents during their turbulent marriage — when Depp found feces in his bed.
He explains, “After I removed myself from Ms. Heard’s presence in the penthouse on April 21, 2016, the following morning Ms. Heard or one of her friends defecated in my bed as some sort of a sick prank before they left for Coachella together.”
Depp claims that Heard admitted to their estate manager “that the feces was ‘just a harmless prank.'”
That incident, Depp says, is what led him to seek a divorce from Heard.
Depp says, “As a result of the years of domestic abuse I had suffered at the hands of Ms. Heard—most recently the April 21 physical attack and defecation on my bed sometime before she and her friends left the next morning—I resolved to divorce Ms. Heard.”
In his declaration, Depp points to another alleged lie by Heard by saying that after the incident that took place on May 21, 2016, Heard lied when she said there was a call to 911 only minutes after the alleged incident; Depp claims it was really one hour and 38 minutes later.
But a 911 call log obtained by The Blast shows that a friend of Heard’s did call 911 when Heard claimed and then made a second call, which is the one Depp referenced.
Late in the declaration, in an effort to paint Heard as someone who lies often, Depp claims that Heard “sent a signed letter dated September 28, 2014 to the Department of Homeland Security, falsely claiming that her assistant Savannah McMillen, a citizen of the United Kingdom, was merely her ‘friend’ traveling to the US on a tourist visa.”
Depp summed up his feelings near the end of his lengthy deposition, saying, “Cynically relying on the concept of #believewomen that has been promoted as part of the important #metoo movement, Ms. Heard’s ‘evidence’ rests primarily on her word and that of her dependent friends. She and they have falsely accused me of violence, although interestingly none of her ‘witnesses’ say they ever witnessed any violence. And they did this despite the inconvenient truth of my possession of eyewitness statements provided under penalty of perjury and photographs of her converse violence committed against me, overwhelming evidence that her various abuse claims and the injuries that she claimed ensued from them are hoaxes, the fact of her own prior arrest and incarceration for domestic violence against her previous wife, and new witnesses who are now coming forward to describe the brutal violence they suffered at her hands.”
As The Blast first reported, Johnny Depp sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed Heard wrote last year where she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
In his lawsuit, Depp takes issue with an article Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018, in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Although Johnny Depp was not named, he claims the entire article “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”
He claims that Heard’s abuse allegations were “conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.”
As we reported, Johnny Depp’s legal team has collected tons of surveillance footage they claim prove Heard did not have any visible injuries in the days after an alleged brawl between the two stars in May of 2016.
Heard has given emotional testimony regarding the incident, and she claims Depp grabbed her by the hair during a brutal assault. Heard admitted to striking the star back, but claims it was to save her sister’s life.
Depp is suing for defamation and asking for damages in excess of $50,000,000.
Eric George, an attorney for Amber Heard, tells The Blast, “The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard. The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him – his former lawyers, his former managers, and his former spouse – are not fooling anyone. In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories.”
The post Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations: ‘I Never Abused Ms. Heard’ and She Faked Her Injuries With ‘Painted-On Bruises’ appeared first on The Blast.