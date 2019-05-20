Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations: ‘I Never Abused Ms. Heard’ and She Faked Her Injuries With ‘Painted-On Bruises’

Johnny Depp is speaking out for the first time in his own words about the allegations of abuse levied against him by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, saying, “Ms. Heard’s fabricated domestic violence allegations against me are categorically and demonstrably false.” According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Depp has submitted a lengthy declaration in […]

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016,” Depp begins, “when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”

Depp says he decided to file the lawsuit “not only to clear my name and restore my reputation, but to attempt to bring clarity to the women and men whose lives have been harmed by abuse and who have been repeatedly lied to by Ms. Heard purporting to be their spokesperson.”

He says that the “appearance of new evidence not previously in my possession” is what led him to file new the new lawsuit.

Depp says that “after years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax.”

For much of his declaration, Depp goes through the various incidents where Amber Heard accuses him of domestic violence and refutes them all. He says that Heard’s “lies are internally inconsistent, shifting, and directly contradicted by overwhelming sworn testimonial, photographic, audio, video, and other evidence.”

“Notwithstanding Ms. Heard’s false domestic abuse allegations about me,” Depp claims, “there was actual, documented domestic violence in our relationship: she was the perpetrator, and I was the victim. While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of third party witnesses, which in some instances caused me serious bodily injury.”

He reiterates his claim that Heard abused him on multiple occasions, saying, “Throughout our relationship, Ms. Heard also committed domestic violence against me. She hit, punched, and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.”

Depp included several photos of injuries he claims to have sustained as the result of alleged abuse at the hands of Heard — one incident was in April 2016 and then another in December 2015.

