Can Johnny Depp’s Career Survive His Salacious Trial?

Drugs, alcohol, more than half a billion dollars vanished and allegations of domestic violence.

These are the makings of a PR nightmare, enough to ruin even the biggest star’s career. But for Johnny Depp, these headlines have become his reality, as the damaged A-lister undergoes a messy trial in the public eye where he has repeatedly denied abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard.

More from Variety

Despite Depp’s years-long denial of such behavior, his libel trial in the United Kingdom — which ended last week and still awaits a final verdict, following the actor’s decision to sue the tabloid The Sun for labeling him a “wife beater” — has aired dirty laundry to a nauseating extent that would make any crisis fixer cringe. It has raised questions about whether or not the reputation of one of Hollywood’s leading men can ever be rehabilitated.

Depp is one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet, ranking among the top 10 highest-grossing movie stars of all time. His films have brought in more than $10 billion at the worldwide box office over his three decades in showbiz. Breaking out as a teen heartthrob in the late 80’s on “21 Jump Street,” Depp transformed into one of the most highly-regarded actors in Hollywood, earning three Academy Award nominations over the years, morphing throughout iconic roles in “Edward Scissorhands,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Sweeney Todd” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which catapulted him to global superstardom and inducted him into the Disney Legends hall of fame.

In 2010, Depp was named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, earning $75 million, according to Forbes, which said, “His ability to almost guarantee a big box office…means studios are willing to pay whatever it takes to get a bit of the Depp magic.” But in the years that followed, his accolades began to fall into the shadows of his off-screen antics, questioning whether studios will be willing to pay very much at all, or would prefer to protect their brand — both at the box office and in the realm of public perception, as major media companies are held to a higher standard than ever before, in the current social climate.

At stake for Depp: the question of if the salacious charges from the trial will overshadow his multi-million dollar brand, which includes another “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie for Disney, the next “Fantastic Beasts” sequel for Warner Bros. and a fashion partnership with Dior.

Warner Bros. declined to comment on Depp’s involvement in the next “Fantastic Beasts” film, in light of the libel trial. Disney, Dior, and Depp’s publicist Robin Baum did not respond to request for comment. Depp’s agency, CAA, was not available for comment.

Depp’s personal life has always captured public interest, dating back to the early 90’s when he was arrested for vandalizing a hotel room where he was staying with his then-girlfriend, model Kate Moss, and throughout the years he’s made no secret of his hard-partying lifestyle. His bad boy appeal used to be a selling point that defined his persona, but this recent trial has brought a new definition to bad behavior, allegedly, that may not be forgiven by the industry or forgotten by his fans.

During testimony, Heard, his ex-wife and star of “Aquaman,” claimed that Depp hit her on her 30th birthday and threatened to kill her. Heard, who has been photographed with bruises, said Depp threw a cell phone at her face, threw a champagne bottle towards her, grabbed her hair and pushed her to the ground. Depp – who has denied all of Heard’s allegations – took the stand and admitted he lost $650 million due to alleged financial mismanagement. One of the most bizarre details from the trial occurred when Depp alleged Heard, or one of her friends, had defecated in his bed.

Whatever the High Court’s ruling may be, the legal proceedings have put a spotlight on damning accusations that paint a dark picture of Depp, whether true or false. Regardless of the court of law, in a business where consumers drive the box office, Depp could lose in the court of public opinion.

“It’s obviously damaging to him, but how damaging is the question,” says high-profile attorney and women’s rights activist, Gloria Allred, who declined to comment on her reported consultation meeting with Heard in 2016 when the actress was divorcing Depp. Allred never retained the actress as a client, and has no affiliation to either party.