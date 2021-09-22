Johnny Depp says it's an 'injustice' he's the victim of 'cancel culture': 'No one is safe'

Johnny Depp rails against cancel culture before receiving the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp thinks what happened to him amid his very public battle with Amber Heard is an "injustice." Speaking to press in Spain, the Pirates of the Caribbean star slammed cancel culture and issued a warning that "no one is safe" in our current climate.

"It's so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door," he said on Wednesday at the San Sebastian Film Festival, per Deadline.

Depp and Heard both accused each other of domestic violence following their 2016 split. However, a U.K. court essentially ruled in her favor when the actor's libel lawsuit against The Sun was dismissed, with a judge declaring it's "substantially true" Depp abused Heard. The actor has maintained his innocence.

"It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air," he added ahead of receiving the honorary Donostia Award at the festival.

"It takes one sentence and there's no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It's not just me that this has happened to, it's happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point, they begin to think that it's normal. Or that it's them. When it's not," he continued.

"It doesn't matter if a judgment, per se, has taken some artistic license. No. When there's an injustice, whether it's against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don't sit down," he concluded. "'Cause they need you."

It wasn't until the court's ruling in Nov. 2020 that Depp's career was really impacted. He was asked to depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise and has not found much work since. Depp previously spoke about "Hollywood's boycott" of him, calling his fall from grace an "absurdity of media mathematics."

Story continues

"Whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through," he added to the Sunday Times. "But, ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd..."

Despite loyal Depp fans calling for Heard to be similarly boycotted, the actress will reprise her role for the Aquaman sequel alongside Jason Momoa.