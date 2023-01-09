Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News in Legal Analyst Role
Camille Vasquez, an attorney who worked for actor Johnny Depp during his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is now working with NBC News in a legal-analyst role
Vasquez made her first appearance as a contributor Monday on “Today.” She discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students.
More from Variety
Amber Heard to Pay $1 Million to Johnny Depp in Settlement of Legal Battle
NBC News Pulled Reporter Ben Collins Off Twitter Coverage Earlier This Month
Vasquez works as a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group. She and colleague Benjamin Chew served as lead attorneys for Depp in a case that drew attention across the globe.
Late last year, Depp and Heard settled. Depp had been awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were reduced to $350,000. Heard was awarded $2 million in a counterclaim. Press reports suggested the two sides agreed that Heard would pay $1 million to Depp, who expected to donate the money to charity.
Best of Variety
Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.