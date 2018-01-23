Johnny Depp's Invisible Man movie loses writer

From Digital Spy

The Dark Universe franchise has been struck another blow, with the planned Invisible Man movie losing its writer.

Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Now You See Me) was announced in 2016 to be working on a new version of the classic horror, to star Johnny Depp.

The film was planned to form part of the shared Universal monsters franchise, known as the Dark Universe, which launched with 2017's The Mummy.

However, Solomon has revealed to Digital Spy that he is no longer working on the project.

"At the end of the day, I think Universal and I had a different idea of what the movie was gonna be," he explained. "We began thinking that our notions would meld, and I should've listened more closely to what they really were wanting.

"I think Universal has had to come to a kind of reckoning of, 'What are we doing with the Dark Universe?' and, 'What is our real intention with it?', and I think they're reconfiguring it now, which I think is probably good.

"So I'm not working on it."

The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman was set to produce and oversee the slated Dark Universe movies along with Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious), but they have both now departed the franchise, leaving the fate of future films uncertain.

These includeBride of Frankenstein – directed by Beauty and The Beast's Bill Condon and starring Javier Bardem as Frankenstein's monster – and new versions of The Wolfman and The Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Ed Solomon's new crime thriller Mosaic is airing every night this week, at 8/7c on HBO.

