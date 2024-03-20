Johnny Depp Accused Of Verbally Abusing 'Blow' Co-Star Lola Glaudini

An actor who worked with Johnny Depp on “Blow” said he berated her while on the set of the 2001 film.

Lola Glaudini recently claimed on the “Powerful Truth Angels” podcast in January that director Ted Demme instructed her to “burst out laughing” in a scene where Depp gives a monologue. Unbeknownst to her, Demme never warned Depp about it.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face ... and he goes, ‘Who the fuck do you think you are? Who the fuck do you think you are? Shut the fuck up,’” Glaudini said.

“I’m out here, and I’m trying to fucking say my lines and you’re fucking pulling focus. You fucking idiot,” Glaudini claimed Depp told her. “Oh … now it’s not so funny? Now you can … fucking shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you fucking stay.”

Glaudini starred in the acclaimed crime drama as one of the young hippies helping Depp, who portrayed real-life cocaine distributor George Jung, build his empire. She said on the podcast that this was her “first day” on set, and the first time she met Depp.

“This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then,” she told host Alex “2Tone” Erdmann. “And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry.’”

Glaudini recalled telling her father about the “fucked up” incident and taking his advice not to complain. She said Depp eventually apologized and said: “I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really fucking with me.”

“I’m a little tense and stuff,” he allegedly added. “So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool.”

Glaudini and Depp shared several scenes in the 2001 crime drama "Blow." Left: Jemal Countess/WireImage/Dan Klores Communications/Getty Images; Right: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

Glaudini, who said the moment came flooding back after watching Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, recalled feigning ignorance. While she told Depp they were “totally cool,” she was allegedly treated “like a pariah” and “the bitch who he railed at.”

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” a representative for Depp told Variety in a statement Tuesday after the podcast resurfaced.

Samuel Sarkar, who according to Variety worked as a sound technician on “Blow” and has worked with Depp as recently as 2020’s “Minamata,” told the outlet he’s “constantly listening” to Depp’s microphone on set — and “never heard anything like” Glaudini’s “remarkable” version of events.

Glaudini said that the memory was triggered by a specific recognition, however.

“I was watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, and this is what caught my eye,” she told Erdmann. “She was relaying … something that he said … and she quoted him saying, ‘And then, he said to me, “Oh, oh you’re quiet now, huh? Oh.”’”

“And I was like, ‘Oh my god — that’s exactly what he said to me in that moment.’”

