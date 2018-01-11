Johnathon Schaech: I Was Molested by Director Franco Zeffirelli

Johnathon Schaech was 22 when acclaimed director Franco Zeffirelli cast him as the lead in his movie Sparrow. It was 1992, and the newcomer was thrilled to work with the Italian filmmaker, famed for films such as The Champ, La Traviata and Romeo and Juliet, for which he earned a 1969 Oscar nod for best director. But Schaech says Zeffirelli harassed and sexually abused him during the shoot, a trauma he’s kept secret for 25 years. Hopeful his story can help make positive change, the Ray Donovan actor, now 48, who rose to fame in That Thing You Do!, shared this first-person account with PEOPLE’s Elizabeth Leonard. In a statement, Zeffirelli’s son, Pippo, denied his father, now 94, verbally or sexually abused Schaech, calling the accusations “not credible.” His full statement appears below Schaech’s account.

I had been in Los Angeles for about three years doing some modeling and studying acting with Roy London when I got an audition for a Franco Zeffirelli movie, Sparrow. Franco was iconic and at that point had done Hamlet with Mel Gibson, The Champ with Jon Voight, Endless Love, Taming of the Shrew with Elizabeth Taylor… so you can imagine what a big opportunity this was for me.

It was an open call and I didn’t even have an agent at that point. After more than six auditions, they flew me to Cinecitta [film studios outside of Rome], and I won the role. They flew me to England to work on the English dialect at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and it was brutal. I didn’t know it at the time but I’m dyslexic and mastering the words and dialect was difficult for me so I already felt vulnerable.

Franco would fly in and out to see what the progress was — and almost immediately he began trying to seduce me with words. He would tell me how wonderful and beautiful I was, told me incredible stories and what I needed to do to really be a real artist. I could tell he wanted something from me beyond just being his leading man. Franco is incredibly charming. He was in his sixties at the time, and you’d think I’d be safe in that situation. But I just knew I wasn’t safe. I felt it. My instinct was to stay away from him. The intimacy of what I do for a living makes me have to become vulnerable to “the process,” and on this movie, that process was so long, and so elongated, it became something completely different for Franco. I was 22 years old and I had my charm and my looks and my sense of self – I thought I knew exactly who I was. But I didn’t really know anything.

He was trying to seduce me, under the guise of teaching me, from the start. In Rome, he took us to the Vatican, walked us to places where no one could go. We would be on these sets, the most amazing places in Italy, with massive crews, incredible scenery. So I felt blessed, but then Franco would drink, he would drink to extremes, and become very aggressive and abusive. Not just to me – I remember standing up for some of the young girls that he was just mean to. But he had a whole different agenda for me and I felt it.

Almost every day, Franco would say, “I need to be with you.” We filmed all over Italy and at one point we were at a château, and he would come to my door, knock on my door late at night. But I kept it locked. I would literally put stuff, chairs and things, in front of it. I could hear him coming. During the day, he would say things like “I’m coming up to see you tonight” and I would say, “I’m not OK with that Franco, it’s not OK.” He didn’t listen. I didn’t have an agent, or anyone to talk to or protect me except for my acting coach, who was unbelievable, but at the time was on his deathbed.

View photos Johnathon Schaech with his wife, Julie Solomon, and their son Camden at the 7th Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop benefiting L.A. Family Housing at Andaz on Dec. 2. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa’s Secret Workshop 2017) More